I came to Jacksonville from Houston, Texas, around 1964-65 with my parents and my four siblings. I was about five or six years old at the time. My step-father was employed by Wing Archery and the company relocated so we followed the company here.
Our first house that we lived in was on Canada Street. At the time there were about only 12 Hispanic families in town. The families were the Trevino’s, the Hernandez’s, the Mezas, the Vergas, the Mendozas, the Fuentises, the Lovas, the Pritos, the Maldonados, and the Varriases. Some of these families relocated here to work in the fields, being as Jacksonville was the Tomato Capitol of the World. Most of these families decided to stay to continue to work in the fields and raise their families here.
After being here a year or two, our family had moved across town to Alabama Street. I recall a time when we were going to town and we came upon a road block. The city police and immigration officers were doing checks for illegals on Patton Street (Tomato Road) next to the city jail (currently Sadler’s Restaurant). They checked my step-father’s driver’s license, but didn’t believe that he was a citizen. They arrested him and took him to jail. There were three kids in the car at the time, and we were scared that we were all going to jail. My mother didn’t have a driver’s license, so we had to walk home to get my step-father’s birth certificate to get him out of jail. A few years later, I asked my older brothers if they had ever worked on Tomato Road packing tomatoes. They stated that they had, and they got paid $0.40 an hour, and worked 10- to 12- hour days. Back then I recall that gasoline prices were $0.43 a gallon in comparison to $3.15 a gallon in 2021.
Our family fished and hunted anything that we could eat to survive almost daily. We fished and hunted at Carey Lake. I recall an Indian cave at Carey Lake that went under the road and came out on the other side. Past that point, there was a wooden bridge that you would have to cross to go further into the woods. The other place we enjoyed to visit was Love’s Lookout. We enjoyed going out there and having picnics under the pavilions. There were a lot of things to do out there. They had a swimming pool and an amphitheater. I recall walking up to the swimming pool area and watching certain people swimming, as we weren’t allowed to enjoy it ourselves. Not too long after that, the pool was closed because of segregation.
I attended elementary school at East Side, Joe Wright, and West Side Elementary (first and sixth grades). I attended Junior High (7th and 8th grades) at the current location of the Texas National Bank. I attended Jacksonville High School from the 9th to the 12th grade. There were 19 Hispanics attending the high school at that time. When I was a freshman in high school, a friend and I were talking in Spanish to one another. The teacher overheard us and told us that we weren’t allowed to talk in Spanish. When I asked why, she simply told me that I just wasn’t allowed to do it. There were times that we were disrespected and treated unfairly. There were some good programs in high school. I was a member of the ICT program which allowed you to attend classes for half a day and work the other half of the school day. At that time, I began working for Bernard Mayfield as a painter’s helper for 19 years Upon his retirement I began my own business as a paint contractor. I graduated from JHS in 1978. There were five Hispanics in my class, but only two of us graduated; a guy named Ralph Montemayor and me.
In 2000, the Hispanic population was between 34 to 36 percent. In 2011, it was 50.3 percent, and in 2021, it is at 55 percent. In 2000, I was asked to run for the school board of the Jacksonville ISD and won, serving nine years. I was the first Hispanic ever to be on the board. I was also appointed by Governor Rick Perry to serve on the Angelina Neches River Authority (ANRA) board, which is Lake Columbia, for 12 years.
