The Crosby Furniture was a constant in Jacksonville for over 40 years. It was owned by J.O. and June Crosby and began its operation in 1960. June Crosby was raised in Jacksonville, and after attending college, she married J.O. Crosby, and shortly thereafter, they moved to Jacksonville in 1954 to establish their permanent residence. The Crosbys were married for 70 years and lived in the same home that they purchased in 1954.
The Crosbys had three girls, who all helped in various ways in the furniture store. J.O. and June purchased the furniture store from R.H. and Dezzie Chesnut, June’s parents. The Crosby Furniture store was located in the 100 block of Woodrow Street and consisted of three separate buildings in that block. The Liberty Hotel was a Jacksonville landmark and was located next door to Crosby furniture. In the height of its popularity, the Liberty Hotel was considered “the place” to have Jacksonville functions. It also was packed with buyers from all of the country during tomato season. It was truly a devastating event when the Liberty Hotel burned to the ground in March 1972.
The Crosby Furniture was in business for over 40 years at the same location. Everyone in Jacksonville knew that the Crosbys loved playing golf, with J.O. and June being routinely spotted on the golf course after work. While actively involved in the furniture store, J.O. and June started another business that involved their love for golf. J & R Golf Club Company began operations in 1970 and was a golf club manufacturing and repair facility. This business proved to be a successful career choice for the Crosbys, with their selection as the Ben Hogan Repair Center for East Texas, and a list of more than 600 country clubs all over the country as their customers.
As their children grew and their interests became more diversified, Crosby Furniture began to re-allocate their space in the three buildings. First, J & R Golf took over one of the buildings. Nancy and Janice Crosby began twirling competitively, with the furniture store once again dedicating another one of its buildings for use by the “Crosby Twirling Studio.” This twirling studio was attended by the majority of young girls in Jacksonville. Both Nancy and Janice were the instructors for the studio and could be seen after school each day working with their students in learning how to twirl.
The middle building remained the hub of the Crosby’s businesses and would be the place where friends, family and customers would come to visit, talk about golf, furniture, twirling and anything else that was the topic for the day. June Crosby was an accomplished artist and golfer and was instrumental in starting the Jacksonville Art League and the Ladies Golf Association. The Crosbys were always actively involved in Jacksonville activities. J.O. Crosby passed away at the age of 94 in 2020. June Crosby, at the age of 91, still lives in the same house that she and J.O. bought in 1954, and she remains an avid fan of the game of golf. In fact, she is still being asked to help teach new golfers in Jacksonville.
