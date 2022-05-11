“If at first you don’t succeed, try doing it the way Sissy told you.” Well said and very true, for this quote is prominent in Austin Bank and around the Austin household. Barnes Broiles, former Editor and Publisher of the Jacksonville Daily Progress, in an editorial in late 1977 concluded his remarks saying “So with ‘our Sissy’ as the leader, expect great accomplishments this coming year (1978) in Jacksonville.” Sissy was the first woman elected to head the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce.
She is certainly ‘our Sissy,’ for Sissy was born Laurel Ann Phillips to Wallace “Windmill” and Annie Laurie Phillips in Jacksonville. She graduated as valedictorian of the JHS class of 1959. Sissy is probably one of the few who as a youngster could break down and repair bicycles, then progress to providing equations for the Apollo 11 moon mission in 1969. Are you surprised? Well, you must not know Sissy. Her parents were educators with Masters Degrees, so little wonder Sissy had an inquiring mind.
She earned a B.S. in Mathematics at University of Oklahoma in 1963 with outstanding grades. Sissy was most active in Campus Activities as evidenced by being recognized as a “Big Woman on Campus.” She earned recognition as a Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities and from the Alpha Lambda Delta (Scholastic Sorority). Sissy was involved with tutoring at OU and was part of a research grant involving computers, with the thought of being hired by IBM or Hewlett-Packard to focus on computers.
However, during a visit to Houston, she toured NASA where she was offered a job when she helped solve an equation that had stumped the regular employees. She stated she did not know how difficult the problem was, but they just said ‘I’m hung up on this. I said something like, ‘Oh let me help you.’ The problem was solved, a job offered and accepted without completing an application. She began working for NASA in June 1963 with the assignment to the Apollo project to develop a flight program. The Apollo project created excitement and awe while pulling the nation together. Sissy became a part of history.
Sissy is a person who believes in hard work, being prepared, achieving success, but also believes in giving back to the community while helping others to have an opportunity to succeed.
She joined Austin Bank in 1972 to begin another distinguished career. She was instrumental in the bank developing from a small bank to the over $2.5 billion bank of today with 35 locations in East Texas. Sissy was Chief Lending Officer for many years as well as a member of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the bank.
She proved that she could give back to the Community for not only did she serve as President of Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, she has served as: Regent and Board Chairman of Stephen F. Austin State University; President Cherokee Country Club; Advisory Council, Texas Tech School of Banking; Director and Chairman of Trinity Mother Frances Health Care System and served her church, First United Methodist Church as Chairman of Finance Committee and Chairman of Board of Trustees. She was Class Vice President at Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU. Sissy was recognized by many organizations: Business & Professional Women as Woman of the Year; Chairman’s Award from Texas Bankers Association; Jacksonville Citizen of the Year, Jacksonville Business Woman of the Year.
What a busy life, but she and husband Jeff found time to raise a family (three children and six grandkids), travel, water ski, snow ski, enjoy camping, and relaxing. Sissy knows the value of a kind word, a helping hand and mentoring, for she received them at a critical time in her life. Sissy is modest, but quietly has provided mentoring and financial aid to many over the years. She is known as a person of courage, wit and wisdom, who can be trusted.
Businesses and organizations have benefited from Sissy’s wisdom and advice. To quote Barnes Broiles again, “With ‘Our Sissy’ as the leader, expect great accomplishments.” NASA, Austin Bank, Trinity Mother Frances Health Care System, Stephen F. Austin University, Texas Tech School of Banking, First United Methodist Church, Pi Beta Phi can all attest to the expertise, commitment and care given by Sissy. So “If at first you don’t succeed, try doing it the way Sissy told you.” Many did and, thus, have experienced much success. Her family is proud of her contributions to others, but love her mostly because of whom she is at home.
