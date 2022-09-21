Square dancing in Jacksonville began after the 1972 centennial. As part of that celebration, a large event was held in the Tomato Bowl, featuring dozens of citizens dressed as those who arrived here a century earlier. Mixed in with all of those performing some action appropriate for the time, was a group of square dancers which sparked an interest in beginning a square dance club locally.
A few couples had been active in the Rambling Rose Square Dance Club in Tyler and wanted to initiate a similar club in Jacksonville. To do this, they began recruiting other couples to join with them, and especially to find a place such a club might use for lessons locally and for dances for the area.
Someone, I’m not sure who, contacted my husband Bob to see if we would be interested, which we certainly were. We suggested that the club meet and dance in the Fellowship Hall of the First Presbyterian Church, where we were members. Permission was obtained from the church to meet there for weekly lessons and periodic dances for area clubs to attend.
I hesitate to list early club members for fear of omitting some; but folks like Ruby and Bill Grizzard, Pat and Jay Spraggins, Jean and James Moody, Barbara and Jamie Green, and Merle and Carroll Gresham were among those early dancers.
One of the first things the club did was to decide on a name. Someone suggested “Jacks ‘n Jills,” which was a unanimous choice as it sounded so much like Jacksonville. One of the challenges was to find someone to teach the lessons and “call” the dances. Initially, the club had various callers from the area come to instruct those just learning, and also call for the dances.
The club grew quickly and couples would bring older children. Even singles would come to learn to dance. For the first couple of years our youngest son, James, came with us, took lessons and also learned how to square dance.
I found an article published in a copy of the Jacksonville Progress from 2010 which was written primarily to spur interest in joining the club. The article quoted Gene Sipes, one of the three remaining founding members still in the club.
At that time there were 48 members in the club – the youngest was 10 and the oldest was 83 years old. The club also had a regular teacher/caller, Kenneth Melvin, city mayor (2011-2014). We had weekly lessons at the St. John’s United Methodist Church. Kenneth began calling for the club many years ago while Bob and I were still active. It was awesome to have our own instructor/caller, who always did a marvelous job of both.
In 2010 the club was having Fun Dances at the Norman Activity Center every second Saturday of each month with square dancers coming from all over East Texas. Square dancers do like to travel and attend not only local dances, but also district, state, and national gatherings.
One of the most enjoyable square dance activities we ever attended was the National Square Dance Convention in San Antonio in 1974. Several couples from the Jacks ‘n Jills attended and we all loved the “Do Sa Do By The Alamo.”
