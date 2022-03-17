In 2000, the JISD school board purchased what was known as the Striping Farm which was adjacent to the JHS campus. For some taxpayers, this was seen as a ridiculous amount of money to acquire the acreage. For me, I saw it as a wonderful opportunity to allow for expansion of our “land locked” campus. The following chronicles the events that followed that controversial purchase and reflects the campus in the year 2021.
Each day as I arrive at Jacksonville High School, I have the pleasure of driving down a scenic and aesthetic pathway. The addition of this beautiful drive is an integral part of the recent additions and construction efforts of the JISD school board. A visitor is greeted at the “guard shack” by a gentleman who also monitors unwanted guests. As you look to the left, one will see the new tennis courts, softball diamond, soccer practice field and the cross-country track. Trees were left on the right to buffer adjoining property.
The tennis courts were the first expansion to the land that JISD purchased in 2000 known as the Stripling Farm. As a young girl, I lived on Palestine Street and remember attending day camp at this farm. We thought we were “going to the country” for our camp. This property was the “smoking section” for the students of the 1980’s and 1990’s. I often saw students running into the woods to be closely followed by a principal. Upon seeing two young boys walking down the street carrying gas cans, I alerted our principal, Roy Darby. Further investigation revealed that they had stolen a four wheeler from Sadler’s marine and stashed it in the wooded area. There needed to be a better use for this property.
In 2005, a state of the art field house was added to our campus. Replacing the outdated facility, this gave our athletes access to a weight lifting area as well as modern training facilities. It was built where the old tennis courts were located. The baseball diamond and joining facilities are behind the fieldhouse. Our beloved “happy valley” remained in its location for the arduous journey back to the field house.
Also added to this property was a softball facility, a soccer field and a cross-country track. The land was just the expansion area needed to keep our campus from being land-locked. An attractive fence was added with lights, trees, etc. and is now a showplace for visitors to see when coming onto our campus. The two ponds are another focal point of this area. In addition, the buses now enter and leave by this route, diverting the traffic from Palestine and Henderson streets, a much needed safely feature.
As JHS continued to grow, a new classroom wing was added in 1999 along with a renovation of the main hallway. The new paneling added to the tile that replaced the gravel floors in 1993, complete with Indian heads reflecting our mascot. A much needed gift of a new track and athletic area was added to our campus in 2016. The new multipurpose building was added that same year which is used by the female athletes, cheerleaders and drill team.
Another major project in 2012 completed changed our campus. The new cafeteria, a science wing, and the office area became connected. Gone was the notorious “breezeway”. No longer could students put someone’s car onto the breezeway as a graduation prank. Students can now cross campus without being affected by the weather. It is a beautiful glass -enclosed facility that seats 750 students. The “dungeon” is now newly remodeled English classes, and our band revived the old cafeteria into three separate band halls (much needed as our band program continues to grow at JHS).
Perhaps the needed CTE addition was one of the most impressive additions to the JHS campus. Many new technologies in welding and a plethora of health, agriculture science and other classes rounded out our last expansion in 2017. We still repair small engines, but are equipped with capabilities of filming the process. Although the location of JHS has not changed, the beauty of our campus has been greatly enhanced by these additions.
