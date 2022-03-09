In the mid-1800s, pioneers were establishing themselves in Cherokee County. In preparation for their trip west they followed printed guidebooks that told them to leave home with plenty of provisions. As a result, a great deal of sewing and quilting was done prior to leaving. Along the way they endured many hardships, spent months in wagons with little time to rest before they reached their destination. Quilts were often used on the trail.
Since the wagons had no suspension and the roads were rough, many people would soften the ride with quilts; wrap family heirlooms such as clocks, and when necessary provide comfort as a woman gave birth during the trip. Once settled in their new homes, women began to gather for quilting bees and sat around a wooden quilting frame hung from the ceiling. Friendship quilts were a favorite, often called autograph quilts because names of the quilters’ family and friends were embroidered on the quilt along with meaningful dates. These quilts became keepsakes which functioned as a record of family and community life, to be passed down from generation to generation. In addition, woven coverlets were produced on looms and became indispensable items. Coverlets often incorporated imported indigo and madder dyes, although natural home dyes were used as well. Weavers concocted colors from organic materials like bark, plants, moss, clay, even dried insects.
In 2010, while finalizing my book, Quilts and Their Stories Binding Generations Together, I learned there were still “discoveries” to be made in the Jacksonville area; topics worthy of study, some forgotten for a time, but all inspirational. First is a quilt from the Earle’s Chapel community located five miles west of Jacksonville on Hwy 79, and established in 1859. During an interview, Neil Earle shared the following story with me. A 1939 Earle’s Chapel Friendship Quilt mysteriously became packing material for furniture and found its way overseas. After 33 years this ‘lost’ quilt was returned to its rightful place in the community.
Just as pioneers had used quilts as packing material for precious items, movers in Bridge City, Texas, arrived at the home of career Air Force officer Lt. Col. Joe Howard with a quilt to protect goods to be moved. His wife Jean asked if the movers knew where the quilt was from and they replied, ‘no.’ Jean Howard asked if she could keep it, and thus began the saga of the quilt that accompanied the Howards on their 12 moves around the globe. The quilt made two trips to Iran, once by ship and once by air. In 1979, it survived the Iranian Revolution in a warehouse that was surrounded by buildings in flames! At an Earle’s Chapel reunion June 22, 2003, the ‘lost’ quilt was finally home and on display; everyone present marveled as Lt. Col Howard told the story.
A second quilt is the 1935 Corine School Quilt made by mothers of students at the time as a going away gift for Mrs. G.H. Thomas, a teacher who taught there from 1927-1935. Unusual in that each block of the quilt contains a student’s name, the only adult name present on the quilt is the teacher’s. Corine, a farming community eight miles west of Jacksonville, was settled after the Civil War; a post office opened in 1888, and a school was established in 1892. Eventually the school closed and consolidated with Jacksonville. It is not known how this quilt came to be in a Tyler antique store; when in 1980 Mary Taylor, an employee of Jacksonville ISD and member of the Cherokee County Historical Commission, spied it. She explained, “It’s a joy to find a piece of history and be part of its return…The friendship quilt caught my eye as I immediately recognized names like Lloyd Bearden and Harold Simpson. I called Virginia, Harold’s wife, and she purchased it. Virginia, at the time resided in the Corine Community, smiled as she told me, “I didn’t hesitate, didn’t ask the price, a first for me! I just bought it…” Other family names on the quilt are Martin, Acker, Bledsoe, Oden, Cooper, and Lockhart, just to name a few.
Quilt number three owned by Shelley Cleaver was made by his mother, Sissie, and her Sunday school class at the First Baptist Church, Jacksonville. All of the class members’ names are on the quilt, along with several pastors. Of interest is a block with the embroidered name of Mrs. Eunice Sanborn, a member of the class who was born July 20, 1895. For a time, Eunice would reign as the oldest living person in the US.
Finally, I was told some very old quilts were housed in the Vanishing Texana Museum which was located inside the Jacksonville Public Library where Chick-fil-A is now. I asked, Library Board member, Randy Gorham, if I might see the quilts and include them in my book. I wasn’t prepared for what I would find and neither was then Library Director, Mrs. Barbara Crossman. As we carefully examined the four quilts in the collection, we found a note written by Carl Smith which reads, “Dear Elizabeth, These old quilts were brought to Chicago in 1912 from a truck in my step-grandmother’s barn, Mrs. Mollie Mitchell, 2nd wife of my maternal grandfather... These are for your museum.” (The Elizabeth was Elizabeth (Betty) Brown who married Frank Ebaugh and became curator of the museum section of the library.)
Then as I was about to leave, I noticed something rolled up on a shelf in the back, and asked Mrs. Crossman what that might be. She responded it looked like a hooked rug. As we examined it, a note fluttered out. It read, “Hand-woven coverlet made before 1836 owned by Mrs. Hall, great grandmother of Mrs. E.P. Dolan, Jr. used by Sam Houston while guest in the Hall home.” Mrs. Crossman was shocked, had no idea this small collection had such relevance to Texas history.
