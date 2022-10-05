Just before Jacksonville celebrated its centennial in 1972, the Jacksonville Daily Progress had built a new facility across the street from the Tomato Bowl. The old letter-press at the corner of Main and E. Rusk St. was replaced with a new off-set printing press. Everything was new, clean and bright.
As plans for the centennial celebration were announced, Progress then-owner B.H. Broiles announced that he wanted a 100-page centennial edition. Plans were laid, the staff got busy, and they exceeded the order. There were sections on churches, education, business, industry, clubs, sports and other interests. With 30 employees, there was much work, cooperation, and satisfaction with that endeavor.
The centennial celebration spanned the whole week, culminating with a spectacular pageant in the Tomato Bowl on Saturday night, featuring dozens of local residents. The newspaper stayed open that night "So that those who wished could cross the street and visit the new facility." It was so exciting.
During the next 50 years the paper has continued to cover Jacksonville events and serve advertisers and persons needing job printing. People throughout town wore period clothing during the centennial celebration, including women who worked at the newspaper.
I worked at the JDP from 1962 until 1995. It was a marvelous education. In about 1969, when I moved from teletype setting and clerical work to editorial, I started covering Jacksonville High School. That soon spread to other campuses, and all were rewarding.
We had a marvelous "lifestyle" section on Sunday. Most Saturday nights people were sitting in the parking lot waiting for the paper to come off the press.
Although I worked six days a week and covered lots of night events, I loved my job. I worked under four publishers and three editors. I learned a lot from all of them, particularly Mr. and Mrs. Broiles and Maris Fletcher. Don Wallace and Steve Lee were outstanding sports editors.
When Mrs. Broiles retired as Society editor, she relinquished her job to me. Through the years literally hundreds of pictures and stories told of weddings, teas, coffees, school events, births, deaths, family and class reunions, anniversaries and you name it! It was all about local folks. In 1980 I started the weekly column "Personality." That was such an enjoyable part of my work for 15 years as I met, interviewed and wrote about 750 unforgettable people.
