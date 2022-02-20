I was born November 24, 1950, in Jacksonville, Texas. I was raised in Gallatin, Texas, about eight miles east of Jacksonville in a small community with one family-owned general store. My father and mother, Odie and Gladys Williams, were very concerned about all eleven of us children getting a higher education.
Dad was employed by the Southern Pacific Railroad Company (with an 8th grade education). He worked for over 33 years before retiring, and my mother was a retired teacher and full-time housewife. We lived on 160 acres of farmland (now forest) where we grew produce such as tomatoes, onions, greens, sweet potatoes, etc. to sell downtown in Jacksonville, Texas.
Simple things like pushing car tires around the yard, pretending we were driving, playing hopscotch, making wooden pistols, bow and arrows to play cowboys and Indians, gave us so much joy. One of our favorite things to do growing up was to look through catalogs and creating a wish list of things we were going to buy when we became successful. My wish list consisted of things like houses, cars, and clothes.
Education was something my mother was big on. She always made sure we got our schoolwork done. I attended Fred Douglass H.S. from 1966-1969. At Fred Douglass H.S. there were male teachers whom I wanted to emulate such as Mr. P.H. Crawford (chemistry teacher, coach, Boy Scout leader organization called the Explorers) and Mr. B. T. Finely (coach, math teacher, science teacher and electrician). Mr. Crawford and Mr. Finley ran the swimming pool at Lincoln Park where I became a lifeguard. Mr. Hayes (coach, world history teacher, and barber), Mr. Mules (agriculture teacher), and Mr. Melvin Davis (band director) made it possible for me to get a band work scholarship to attend Prairie View A&M University. There was also Mr. Wayne Craddock (algebra & trigonometry teacher) who prepared me and five other boys with skills and tried to persuade us to go to West Point Military Academy in New York, where men were trained to become generals, though we had other plans. And finally, Professor Clyde Christopher (math teacher) who was so heavy into math that he went on to teach mathematics at Prairie View A&M University. All of them were very active and important men in the community. I often would quote some of their phrases they would say. They were eager to share their experiences with me; that influenced me in seeking to aim higher in life.
I can recall Nipsey Russell (comedian/actor) saying, "If they can make penicillin out of mold and cheese, they ought to make something out of you." I can credit my success and my sibling’s success to these great teachers at Fred Douglass H.S.
