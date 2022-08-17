Much has been written about the tomato era in Jacksonville and it was quite enjoyable to read. However, another enterprise was also important near the town. It was located first on Highway 79 West of town, then later, on Highway 79 East of town – that being the Jacksonville Livestock Market. According to the late Audry Owens, manager in the 1970’s, 15 million dollars’ worth of cattle were sold there in 1973 – one of the best years ever in the cattle business. He also stated that 60,000 head of cattle were run through there each year, according to a Daily Progress article and a photo from about 1975.
My father and family bought and sold cattle there after the Fort Worth Stockyards era declined. Gooseneck trailers with cattle were lined up out to the road before they were tagged and unloaded. In the café they had hamburgers, chicken fried steaks, fresh vegetables, homemade pies and hot coffee. As a young boy, I got paid a nickel to bring a hot cup of coffee to buyer, Adolf Dotson, who always sat in a comfortable buyer’s seat around the front row where the “Holman Boys” would let you know they were at the Jacksonville Livestock Auction.
About fifty years ago, I wrote a song about the business because I was always amazed at other things that went on Saturday’s there. Craftsmen were selling their wares and local felt hat maker, Grady Nutt, sold his hats there off the tailgate of his pickup truck. My father bought hats there during those years. Old men sold whittled walking sticks and braided whips. They chewed tobacco where they sat outside on long benches in the front of the sale barn, where they talked politics. The “Watkins Man,” a tall guy with a small brim hat, sold mentholated salve anywhere he could find a buyer inside the auction.
I hope you enjoy the lyrics of my song and I wish you could hear the melody, which is set to kind of the roll of the auctioneer. The song is dedicated to my father, the late Clavis Greenwood, who was a long time cattleman in this area.
“THE JACKSONVILLE AUCTION”
They make top-notch deals
And cook country meals
At Jacksonville’s Livestock Auction
Chew that tobacco and pop that whip
Open that gate and get a good grip
Get you some of that coffee and take you a sip
At the Jacksonville Livestock Auction
They got cedar post and goose neck trailers
They know all the men that’s got hay balers
And some of those folks kinda cuss like sailors
At the Jacksonville Livestock Auction
There’s some old men there sellin’ walkin’ sticks
And some sitin’ on benches , picken off seed ticks
Some come there just to talk politics
At the Jacksonville Livestock Auction
You might find you a good Bremer bull
A buyer for your cows, if you got enough pull
Or buy’em some hay to get ‘em real full
At the Jacksonville Livestock Auction
They got pickups parked plum out to the road
Straw hats and boots look like a dress code
They yell “tag’ em boys and let em unload”
At The Jacksonville Livestock Auction
They run ‘em down the alleys ‘til they get ‘em in a pen
Around twelve o’clock, they start to bring ‘em in
So hold onto your hat, if you ain’t never been to
The Jacksonville Livestock Auction
There’s an old plug horse, a second-hand saddle
Home-made pie, a thousand head of cattle
When the biddin’ begins, boy what a battle
At the Jacksonville Livestock Auction
The Auctioneer says all they need’s a good home
Just put ‘em on some grass and leave ‘em alone
And a year from now, they’ll be full grown
At the Jacksonville Livestock Auction
There’s feeder yards biddin’ cross-bred calves
And good ole boys tradin’ on the halves
And a remedy man sellin’ mentholated salve
At the Jacksonville Livestock Auction
Well forty, now forty, now forty, now half
One, now two, now three, don’t laugh
Boys did you ever see such a calf
At the Jacksonville Livestock Auction
