Many reputable articles have been written in years past regarding the “glory days” of the tomato industry in Jacksonville and the surrounding area. These were the days when tomatoes were picked green and brought to the packing sheds, where they were sorted and graded, wrapped in newspaper to retard ripening, packed in wooden boxes, and loaded on rail cars parked alongside railroad sidings for shipment to northern markets.
My parents and grandparents lived in those days; I didn’t. By the time I took my place in the tomato patch during the 1960’s, most of the packing sheds had been converted to other uses. Green tomatoes attracted little demand and brought low prices, if one could sell them at all. Yet Jacksonville still had a brisk tomato market from late May through early July each summer. These were the days of the “pink deal.” What passed as “pink” tomatoes might range anywhere from “breakers” - those which revealed a faint, star-shaped blush of color on the blossom end - to those in which the color progressed from yellow near the stem end through various shades of pink and orange near the blossom end. Red tomatoes begged for buyers and brought discounted prices. Thus the term “vine-ripened,” while often used in reference to Jacksonville tomatoes, was somewhat of a misnomer. The demand was for pinks and breakers, and that’s what farmers brought to town. But a sharp-eyed buyer could recognize “shade-ripened” tomatoes - those picked green and allowed to color for a few days under a shade tree. These often brought a discounted price also.
In the days that I recall best, Jacksonville had what might be called a “truckers’ market,” at least as far as tomatoes were concerned. Packed in open-top bushel baskets, tomatoes were bid upon by buyers who operated trucks and who hauled produce to Dallas, Houston, or sometimes Austin for resale there. A few regular buyers came in from Arkansas, Oklahoma, and even as far away as Tennessee. Most of the tomatoes changed hands on the streets and vacant lots in the general vicinity of Bonner, W. Commerce, and Patton Streets. The buying and selling of tomatoes wasn’t a formal auction process; it was more on the order of “I can give you $8 a bushel today.” “I already been offered eight-and-a-half.” “Well, alright, I guess I can go nine.”
When the tomato buying deal was completed, either the buyer or the farmer would figure out a way to get their trucks alongside one another. The baskets of tomatoes would go straight from the farmer’s pickup to the buyer’s bobtail. A few of the local buyers, Adean Dotson and Sonny Simmons, come to mind at rented sheds where they accumulated their purchases. And then there were other local buyers, Emmett Casper, J. T. Jones, Elton Smith, and Boyd Hamilton, were some I remember being regularly present - who made smaller purchases for their roadside stands. All transactions were in cash, and it was quite eye-opening to see the fat rolls of large bills that the buyers would pull out of their pockets.
Readers may wonder if Jacksonville’s truck farmers made small sales to housewives from the pickup tailgate. A few did so regularly; Uncle John Luce and Whiskers Nagel served their regular customers from their pickup beds. Ellis Reed operated an open-air produce stand under the big elm tree of knowledge that used to be on W. Commerce. We all did it on slow days, when big buyers were scarce, and we couldn’t make a sale any other way. But by and large, most farmers hated what we called retailing and avoided it as much as they could. The growers much preferred to sell out as quickly as possible to a single buyer and get back to the field to get some more work done.
