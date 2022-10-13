I’ve been asked to write about the Coca-Cola bottling company in Jacksonville. To do justice to the story about the family business, I must first begin with my great-grandfather, George Tilley. He was born in 1848 and was a merchant in “old” Jacksonville and operated a saloon too. When the railroad arrived in 1872, it missed the town by several miles and merchants quickly moved to the new town site. George Tilley was one of those who moved their business on ox-drawn wagons. It is reported he “put up” the first business in the new town of Jacksonville, which was a saloon.
My grandfather, Harry Park “Pat” Tilley, was a pharmacist in the Ambrose Johnson Drug Store in “new” Jacksonville. In the back of the drug store was the Crown Bottling Works--a soft drink manufacturing facility which my grandfather purchased from Ambrose. It was located on Commerce Street.
In October 1904, “Pat” obtained a franchise for Coca-Cola, and in 1908 moved the business to 224 South Bolton Street. This building was among the first in Jacksonville to have a concrete floor, which gave better support for the machinery. Coca-Cola was added to the drinks already being sold such as orange, grape, root beer and sarsaparilla. All drinks were sold May through September, the warmer months of the year.
The bottling process was interesting. Bottles were filled and a stopper inserted in the opening and the bottles stored in wooden crates upside down. This ensured proper pressure of CO2 in the bottles and kept it sealed. When you wanted to drink the soda water, you pressed the bottle under the edge of a table or against a firm surface and the stopper went down into the bottle. And as it did, it made a “pop” sound. Hence the name soda pop. You drank the soda with the stopper down in the bottle.
Because roads were in poor condition at the time, the viability of the Coca-Cola franchise depended upon the railroads that ran through Jacksonville. Coca-Cola was shipped to customers by Railroad Express on the trains going to Frankston, Troup, Arp, Rusk, Alto, Flint, Gresham and all points in-between.
During the 1930’s when I visited the plant, accompanied by my mother, I also visited businesses that occupied the space next to the plant. One was a lock and key shop owned by Gene Cox, and another was Andrew’s Feed Store. Mother is an amazing story in her own right. Mable Maud Clark was a secretary at the Fleischmann Yeast office in Dallas when she met my father. Their offices were in the same building. He ran the Electrified Water Company, which my grandfather owned. The process was used in our plant till the city drilled the first water well in Jacksonville.
In July 1937, my grandfather “Pat” and my father, Gordon Tilley, moved the facility to the last location it would occupy, Main and Nacogdoches. This location is now a parking lot for U.T. East Texas Medical. After the move, products included, of course, Coca-Cola which was in a 6 ½ oz. bottle. The soda waters were in a 7 oz. bottle and the bottle had Tilley embossed on the side and Jacksonville on the bottom. Over time the soda water bottles would change shape and capacity.
My family lived on Lloyd Avenue. While the new plant was being built, I rode my tricycle up to the corner of Nacogdoches to watch them. The building was made of a special brick in red and black colors. To make the second floor, a ramp was constructed so brick and mortar could be pushed up the ramp in wheel barrows to the brick layers who worked off wooden scaffolding.
A big change occurred December 7, 1941, when Pearl Harbor was attacked. Sugar, an essential part of the Coca-Cola syrup, became a restricted product. We were rationed each month, and our ration was based on previous years’ purchases of syrup. We got more syrup during the summer months because we sold more Coke in summer than other months. We also had to ration Coca-Cola sales to our customers.
I went to work for my father at about 12 years of age. I got paid12 ½ cents an hour, up to $1 a day; that was a lot of money for a 12 year old! Also, during the war years my Dad went to school cafeterias and got their empty gallon metal cans that fruits and vegetables came in. He cut the cans into strips and made the crowns (caps) for the bottling operation. Metal was difficult to come by because it was needed for the military.
The WWII ended in 1945, and in the early 1950s changes were made in the Coke industry. We saw the introduction of a 10 oz. Coke bottle and the 12 oz. cans. The first cans my Dad bought were a 48 can case, double the size of the other soft drink bottlers. It met some resistance because of the cost which was twice that of our competitors, but it did have twice the cans. In 1951, it was off to Texas A&M for me. In the summer it was expected I would work at the Coke plant, usually driving an extra truck and delivering Cokes to customers. My route was the city of Alto and surrounding areas.
After graduation from A&M, I worked at the plant till Oct. 1, and then it was off to join the US Army. Two years later I returned and worked at the Coke plant. My dad announced that I was coming back and would be the sales manager. Little did I know it, but I took a pay cut to come back to civilian life. I had a lot to learn, and did so by jumping in and just doing whatever was needed. I drove a delivery truck and worked on the production line. I learned to fix vending machines by riding along with my Uncle John; that was valuable. When he died, suddenly I became the mechanic on both the open type cooler and vending machines.
From about 1960 until 1969, I worked closely with my Dad. On Nov. 6, 1969, I got a call from the hospital, my father who had been ill, had passed away. Talk about a change in life. I went from being one of the guys to being the boss. Fortunately, everyone at the plant seemed like family, and were very supportive of me. Time marched on, and with time came changes to the soft drink business. One change required major investment in new equipment, at least new to us. It was the appearance of the 32 oz. glass bottle. It was a bit difficult to put a 32 ounce bottle into a machine that would only take a 6 ½ oz. Coke bottle.
Other changes included getting into the fountain business while continuing to provide drinks to football stadiums and basketball gyms. And there was a new version of our old customer, the service station. Now they not only sold three grades of gasoline, but sandwiches, candy, food ready to go and lots of other stuff. This was a prime outlet for us to provide new counter top units that could dispense from four to eight different drinks.
Looking back, I must say I’m so pleased to have been part of a family business which started in 1904 and remained active for 84 years. Kids and grownups alike loved to peer through the huge windows at the bottling plant and watch the process. It always made us happy to see their smiling faces through the windows. Because Jacksonville has meant so much to me and to my family; I wanted to make a difference which is why I served as mayor twice and was also county judge. Jacksonville is a wonderful place to live.
