Jacksonville is known for tomatoes, Tomato Fest and the Tomato Bowl. What addition could be added and be unique? Big 665 lb. concrete tomatoes!
Randy Gorham, formerly Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce Treasurer in 2010, created the idea of having specialty concrete tomatoes to be placed in front of businesses or homes, just everywhere.
I contacted a company in south Texas that had been known to make other specialty items to see if we can challenge his talent for a big tomato. It was a challenge but one, David, with Double D Statuary, was willing to create something new for Jacksonville. Several models were created until the perfect one was approved. There is a plastic bucket located inside the concrete as if not, the tomato would weigh almost 1,000 lbs.
How were the tomatoes going to be moved and delivered? David, with Double D, created a special sling that could be used by a forklift. Now, I had to find someone willing to store and deliver the concrete tomatoes. So many unknowns as I had no idea how many the Chamber would sell or how long this project will last. This, also, included a company willing to unload when shipment arrives. I visited with Teresa Langley, Harry’s Building Materials, sharing our excitement of this new project, and our need for help with delivery and a place to store the tomatoes. Immediately, Harry’s Building Materials jumped on the ‘tomato project’ to deliver the 665 lb. tomatoes.
Again, I didn’t know what to share with those willing to help as I had no clue about the life of this project, I didn’t know if the special strap would work and if the tomatoes would sell. Now, where can the tomatoes be delivered, especially the first delivery? GME, on the Loop jumped on this opportunity for the first load of delivery, which took approximately 10 months. See, with one mold, only one tomato could be poured a day and then there was the issue about the transportation of how many could be delivered to Jacksonville from south Texas.
We continued to move forward learning new challenges, but determined. Now, is the time to market the tomatoes, hoping the sale of the concrete tomatoes would sell. Oh, the 665 lb. tomatoes were and still a hit! Businesses, individuals and churches wanted to be the first to have a tomato. Everyone was talking tomatoes and how to decorate their tomato. Judy Seamands, Wall Works by Judy, along with a couple of individuals painted tomatoes. Announcement of the first shipment arriving involved working with the Double D Statuary, trucking company, GME, and Harry’s Building Materials to coordinate the date and time.
In early February 2012, Chamber Board members, individuals, and the media were all at GME for the first shipment of tomatoes. Harry’s Building Materials had the perfect equipment for delivery. The first shipment of tomatoes was sold and more orders were placed, as we had 75 orders on a waiting list. It took over 8 months to finally catch up on the orders. The first year, we sold 75. Harry’s Building Materials stored and managed delivery for all the tomatoes, working closely with the Chamber. After several years, the Jacksonville Chamber Board of Directors wanted to continue the excitement and offer a smaller tomato. Another new smaller mold was made and the weight of the smaller tomato is 175 lbs. Another shipment of large and smaller tomatoes was delivered and again, all sold.
The larger tomato is the biggest hit, as the Chamber has calls regularly to tell the story of the concrete tomato. There is a tinman tomato, ice cream tomato, hamburger tomato, billboard tomato, basket of tomatoes, Indian tomato, and so many others. Scavenger hunts have taken place during Tomato Fest, and many other times, to find the specialty tomatoes here in town.
Now, there are tomatoes in Ding Dong, Texas, Warren, Arkansas, West Texas, and Houston. Bolton Park located on El Paso and South Jackson is the home to many graduating classes’ tomatoes. When we think we have sold the last one, then we have another order. In 2021, the tomato mold was broken, and a discussion was made of do we invest in another mold, will we sell more tomatoes, and whether if Harry’s Building Materials wants to continue the delivery and storage? The answers were all yes!
In late 2021, the Jacksonville Chamber announced another order will be available in early 2022. Will the 665 lb. tomato end? I think not!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.