My mom and dad, Wilson and Joyce Folden moved to Jacksonville in 1956 from Nacogdoches. Dad came to work for Nichols-Kusan. They had one daughter, Cindy, already and in the next four years, along came Larry, then me. Once I was school age mom started her 30-plus year career as a teacher at Joe Wright Elementary School. I was lucky enough to have the opportunity to grow up on Deaton Street with great neighbors, which included the Adams, Bolton, Berry, and Gray families. Each of these families had a part in making me who I am today. I’m immensely grateful for the guidance each of them provided. And we cannot forget the Friday night “kick the can” gatherings.
And then there are my Central Baptist Church mom’s – Wanda Cummins, Mary Taylor, Tommie Dotson, Jeanette Creed, and Claxene Jay, to name a few. I don’t think I realized how pivotal their godly ways would get me through the various “life hurdles” along the way. We walked to East Side Elementary School each day, and even to the junior high when it was “all the way over” on Neches St. That was back in the day when moms sent kids off telling us “just don’t walk home alone,” like that was possible with 12 to 15 kids at any given time.
After graduation from Jacksonville High School, I couldn’t wait to make my way through Stephen F. Austin State University, and then off to the big city of Dallas. I worked my way into the laboratory diagnostics industry, which is where I met my “Yankee” husband Ed Gellock. He swept me off my feet all the way to life in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Another you don’t realize it at the time moment was when I found a job at a pharmaceutical company. Twenty-nine years later, I’m still finding how important the work we do every day is to people of all walks and ages.
Our ultimate goal was to be back home and live on Lake Jacksonville. In 2014 ,we made the dream happen and I wouldn’t change a thing. I LOVE this town. And now I get to serve my town having been elected to serve as the District 2 City Councilwoman. Sam Hopkins tells me I’m only the third female to be on the City Council, and I think that is pretty cool. For my best friends who make coming home even more special, and the traditions we hold dear to our hearts, it is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. Coming home is and was priceless. Happy 150th birthday, Jacksonville!
