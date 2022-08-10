My history with Jacksonville began in August, 1963, when our family was transferred by United Gas Corporation from New Braunfels to Jacksonville.
Quite a surprise to me being uprooted from the town I was born and lived 14 great years to a town 250 miles away. I had no idea why this was happening and as how could there be a better place than New Braunfels. To say the least, I was extremely entrenched where I lived and it was a hard place to leave for so many reasons. The transition had its ups and down for a short time, but there is something about Jacksonville that captured the essence of life with its natural hospitality and easy living in a beautiful area. I have always believed that the town is very much an open community that welcomes those that want to participate. To me, you will not be shut out based on one’s pedigree or whether you were born here. Some towns are. There are so many good organizations that welcome the participation from well meaning newcomers without a second thought just glad you are here. The town has a great spirit and always has.
Speaking of spirit, the four years I was at JHS were some of the greatest times of my life. We were blessed with great teachers and leaders in our schools that were particularly interested in the well being of their students in my times there from 1963 to 1967. Four years now goes very fast, but back then it seemed longer, and I enjoyed all the experiences gained in the social, educational, spiritual, recreational, working, athletic opportunities in our town and the big city of Tyler was there to fill in the gaps. It was a great place at a great time in America.
I really didn’t know what my future looked like, and likely because I was enjoying high school now and not looking ahead. One thing that did catch my eye and made a great impression on me was the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce. What I noticed through the newspaper (daily) was a lot of articles about what was going on in town and for a smaller town that was pretty impressive to me. Economic Development was a main focus of the C of C, and I am sure they had other parts, but this was an impressive group that worked together to make Jacksonville known, and that we would like for your business to relocate here and we could make that happen. I have reason to believe that these men spent a lot of their own money to see about prospects and their interest in our offers.
The paid person was Bob Eitelman, and he was obviously a leader and did wonderful work while here leading the community and setting the pace on trips to Dallas, Houston, and anywhere they were summoned to tell our story. The original Business Park was land north of between Highway 69 and Bolton Street. The land was given and, along with other negotiated terms, there was an explosion of new businesses, mainly manufacturing, that relocated here for reasons presented by this welcoming group led by Bob Eitelman. Each year the Jacksonville Daily Progress would have a section regarding the number of new businesses relocated here. This was impressive to me as there would be 15-25 each year in a variety of businesses, but primarily plastics, as that was a growing need and we were helping it grow. One year Paul Harvey (good day!) was the speaker at the annual banquet in the 70’s. He was so impressed with our growth for a small town and announced on his extremely popular daily national radio broadcast about Jacksonville. Not a small deal at the time and very true.
Back to me again, as I noticed this progress it made an impression on me. It took leadership to bring in the “economic engine” that was good for the company; but also so good for the town and the people to be employed with steady good paying jobs that brought good things such as jobs, schools, streets and highways, shops, sales of boats, cars, homes, churches, banks, restaurants, etc. and a lot of security for families. I even noticed new classmates were moving here, just like I did, mostly due to this activity that likely brought them here.
Once an agricultural area, the 60’s and 70’s were sort of an industrial revolution taking place right here and not many towns can say the same. There was a leader and a good one at that time and no doubt Jacksonville benefited. The legacy has continued through the years to today with the leadership that emerges every year to volunteer in the place that we love and want to make even better for the next Centennial.
