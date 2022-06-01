As I reflect back on my 72 years in Jacksonville, Texas, I think of all the people who have made me what I am today. From the pillars in our community, to the guidance from those in my Church, and to the wonderful people from JISD who raised me, nurtured me, and worked beside me, what a great 72 years it has been.
From working at Corbett Bivins little grocery store by the Tomato Bowl for 50 cents an hour, to walking across street to get an ice cream cone from J. N. Grimes at Dairy Queen, cheering and twirling at the Tomato Bowl, Chapel Choir trips with Venson Roberts with Central Baptist Church, eating at old Sadlers restaurant which later became The Hut and we danced there, all are precious memories.
Bealls General Offices and Warehouse were where my mom and dad worked. Bealls family was our family. Everyone took care if each other.
I married at 18 to Sandy Terry, a Jacksonville boy too! We did live five years at Lake Jackson before moving back for Sandy to teach here. I went back to school and began my teaching career with JISD in 1978. Things were different back then. I graduated as well as another high school teachers wife. I got a call from superintendents secretary saying they were so excited I was graduating and they needed me to teach reading at East Side School. This other wife got a call to teach math at West Side School. We called each other as I was a math teacher and she was a reading teacher. I called the superintendent’s secretary and said I was so excited but my degree was math and the other lady was reading. Secretary said, “oh great, y’all just switch.” So I started at West Side school with Jimmy Sanford as my first boss. He was tough. Taught me so many good work habits. He was the best. I had taught about 10 years and got a call one day from Central Office. They were being audited and I had never completed an application for a job and I needed to do that and I needed to write my philosophy of education. Times have changed. Lots if paperwork has to be done today.
I continued to teach and go back to school. I was a teacher, assistant principal, principal, curriculum director, and assistant superintendent. The people along the way are the joys of living in Jacksonville. I am watching my former students kids play sports. I was at a tournament out of town the other day, a coach I knew from another town said why are you here. Told him the coach was my son’s best friend growing up; the team were my former students’ children. About that time one if the dads came by to hug my neck. My blood is blue and gold.
Last month I heard a former student calling my name in an airport in a Houston. Last week, at an out-of-town game, a former student came to sit with me during half time. On Facebook, a former student sent me pictures of his daughters this week. Oh, the joys of being in education in a town the size of Jacksonville. I was honored as the second Influential Indian by my co workers. Now, as a member if the Jacksonville Education Board, I work to see our community give back to the teachers and students through scholarships and teacher grants.
I became involved with Kiwanis, the Literacy Council, and the Chamber of commerce when a new superintendent believed JISD needed to give back to the community. Again, I built new relationships and saw our community grow and prosper.
I was a young married girl during our 100 year celebration. Participated in celebrations at East Side School and several other places. My mother made my dress and bonnet.
As we celebrate 2022, I remember our community as a huge family that loves each other. We have taken care of each other and my prayer is our community and the people who live here will continue to grow and prosper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.