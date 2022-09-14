Jacksonville and East Texas are growing! People are escaping hectic city life from not only Houston and Dallas, but other population dense regions.
People now know they can work from home, so a smaller community is more appealing. They can relocate a business with help from the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation and retire to a peaceful lifestyle with scenery truly best described as God’s country.
Below are some compelling reasons to make Jacksonville your home:
• Friendly and genuine people
• Beautiful rural area with rolling hills, pine trees and plentiful lakes. Loves Lookout has a 35-mile view
• Low cost of living, relative to the “Big City”
• Great schools with first rate teachers
• Quaint downtown shopping with fantastic local restaurants – Sadler’s, Ritual’s, The Patio, Commerce Street Drafthouse, Mariscos and Neighbors Coffee
• No city traffic gridlock
• First rate hospitals, UT Health and Christus Trinity Mother Frances
• Strong community of faith with many churches
• Opportunities to volunteer your time where your efforts make a real difference in bettering our community
• Small town life where a diverse population lives and cares for each other
• Jacksonville College, an affordable, convenient and first rate two-year college, stressing a faith based learning environment
• Great city government that is forward thinking and run by a group of some of our best leaders
• 70 plus industries with a stable manufacturing base that give us a strong economy
• A chamber of commerce that is the heart and soul of our community always helping promote our businesses. Equally important is JEDCO and their investment into the community
• Rich traditions – The Tomato Bowl, Tops In Texas Rodeo, Tomato Fest, MLK Parade, Christmas Parade and many others
• Lake Jacksonville, one of the most beautiful and scenic lakes in the state
• Short drive to Tyler and 2 plus hours to Dallas, Houston and Shreveport
• Cherokee County airport with very affordable fuel making for easy private access to our area
• River Run Mud Park for four-wheeling adventure
• Finally, Norman Rockwell’s artwork, The Andy Griffith Show, Petticoat Junction and Green Acres all roll up together to me best describing our slice of East Texas
I am sure there are countless other reasons to call Jacksonville/East Texas home. Feel free to add to my list. Come join us, you will be glad you did.
My heartfelt gratitude goes to Jeff Austin, Jr, Sissy Austin, and Jeff Austin III for the work opportunities I have enjoyed here. They each demonstrate a servant’s heart in support of Jacksonville and the East Texas community. Their influence has inspired me over the years, to volunteer and make a positive difference.
I am proud to call Jacksonville home for 32-plus years.
