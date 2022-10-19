Looking back to the year 1972, I was 14 years old and present at the Hazel Tilton Park when the time capsule was buried. Also, during 1972, I had just purchased a 1932 Chevrolet 4-door sedan from a gentleman in Troup, Texas for $150.00. Dad and I brought it home on a flatbed trailer, as it did not have an engine, or a floorboard!
Sitting in my garage, I would tinker on it and eventually, Dad and I had it completely restored. It took us two years to restore it, which was based on how much money I could earn and have available to spend on my car. I accomplished this by mowing yards all over the east side and having a daily paper route selling the Jacksonville Daily Progress to the patients in Nan Travis Hospital.
Completing the car was a great goal, and as a freshman in high school, this was “my ride.” It was complete with white lettered Micky Thompson wide tires, glass packs in the exhaust for that deep, loud roar, and an 8-track player in the dashboard. My after-school plans included a dove hunt with my 20-gauge shotgun in the back seat. Many trucks in the parking lot at the high school had a “gun rack” in the back window, and most had either a shotgun or a rifle in the rack. There was no gun violence or threat of such. We just wanted to go hunting after school!
If shopping was on the agenda, one might go to The Sports Shop to purchase a new baseball. Duke & Ayers was a popular five and dime store across from Austin Bank. If you needed a watch repaired, or some jewelry, The Diamond Shop or Lang’s Jewelry were the places to visit.
But, after Cheryl and I married after high school, and began our family, we had to sell the old 32 Chevy to help pay the bills. We raised our family here in Jacksonville and have never lived in any other city. We are both proud of our lifelong heritage here in Jacksonville. Never in my wildest imagination would I have ever guessed that I would have the privilege of serving our citizens as mayor of our dear city, especially during this exciting time.
There are lots of festivities planned for that Sesquicentennial Celebration day on Oct. 22, 2022, and I hope many will “come home” for the celebration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.