My name is William Timothy (Tim) McRae and I am a second-generation Ford dealer in Jacksonville, TX and currently represent District 3 on the City Council. I was asked to give a brief recount of my family’s involvement with the Ford dealership in town and the move that led us here. I am currently 62 years old and my parents made the decision to move to Jacksonville when I was 16 years old in 1976. My father William R. (Bill) McRae was the Executive Vice-President of Moody National Bank in Galveston, TX before he and my mother, Mary McRae made the decision to move our family to Jacksonville and purchase the Ford dealership.
One of my father’s accounts with the Moody Bank was the Ford dealership on the island. He floored (financed) their inventory as well as helped with the consumer financing of the automobiles when sold. Unfortunate circumstances from the death of both partners in this dealership as well as the store underperforming had led to Ford Motor Company demanding the current ownership to sell the store. The two partners that had passed away left two widows that were now the ownership of the store with no experience. The buyer Ford had found for the store was offering what would have been a substantial loss to these two ladies. My father asked the representative with Ford Motor Company if they would allow him to take over the operation of the dealership on behalf of the bank for the next 60 or 90 days (I can’t remember for sure the length of time) and turn the store around into a profitable position, therefore increasing its value. Ford agreed and my father took over the day-to-day operation of the dealership.
In six weeks, he had the store operating in the black. Ford contacted the prospective buyer and informed them that Mr. McRae had the store performing profitably and if he still wanted it, he needed to contact my father and make a deal. The deal was made and after the closing took place the individual representing Ford Motor Company at the closing called my dad to the side and told him “Some of the best minds in Dearborn said that what he did here could not be done and if he ever wanted a Ford dealership to give him a call.” At this time my father was about 42 years old and the thought of a career change and owning his own business was intriguing to him. He talked with my mother and they gave much thought and prayer into this consideration and made the decision to call the man with Ford Motor Company. This began the search for the right store. Approximately two years later my father made a deal with Tommy Sullivan, the Ford dealer in Jacksonville to buy his store. He put everything on the line, and he and my mother borrowed the remainder of the money to purchase the store from First National Bank of Jacksonville, now Austin Bank, and his longtime friendship with Jeff Austin Jr. was formed.
The store at the time was franchised for Ford and Mercury, and several years later my father was granted the Lincoln franchise for Jacksonville. Since then, Mercury ceased to exist after 2011 and we sold the Lincoln franchise back to Lincoln at the end of 2021. My now partners and I came to a mutual decision with Lincoln to surrender that franchise for a monetary value agreeable to both, and in turn we were able to receive the approval needed to relocate without the additional expense required by Lincoln. Since the expected completion date of this new facility is planned by the end of 2023, I believe there is a good chance that the facility will still be the existing Ford dealership of 2072. There is no doubt my parent’s decision to move our family to Jacksonville has been a very rewarding one for us. We have seen much change since 1976 and I can only imagine the changes you have seen by 2072, but I still will bet, Jacksonville is a great place to call home!
