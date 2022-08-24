The 1970’s was the time I returned to my goals and the business world. Things were still the same with the Vietnam War - messed up in Washington D.C. with more of the same. Five years earlier, we departed for a simpler life fifty miles from Houston to be near a small town and raise our family. The people were friendlier working together on local problems, schools teaching the 3-R’s, churches, rodeo, football games Thursday and Friday nights, and hunting and fishing. Taking care of the needy was handled locally. There was farming, lumbering, cattle, and in three directions were larger towns with industries moving into the area.
Once again in 1990, we began looking to make a change and return to a slower pace. After some time, we came to Jacksonville in 1991. We bought lands and, like so many others, we set down our roots here. It was good to see the new businesses moving in the area, the plans for some new schools, repairs of some existing schools, and street & road repairs. All this growth was needed and with more still to come. Some of the local businesses were able to grow, but too many were lost and some moved away. The last few years we have seen new industries and enterprises growing and our companies expanding, which makes others look to come here. We have fewer people moving away now, and former citizens moving back.
In retirement I have enjoyed volunteering to help others at the food pantry of my church, Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. We see 400 families a month in the program. We buy our food supplies from the East Texas Food Bank at greatly discounted prices. God has blessed us with generous donors. Jacksonville is a town of many good-hearted people.
We are always looking for changes, but they must be done for the right reason and must be good for all. Over 230 years ago, a group of people came up with the Constitution of the United States, giving the power of governing to the people. All citizens need to support programs that support the Constitution.
