Redeeming Love (PG-13, 122 minutes) is a faith based film that uses the message of the Old Testament prophet Hosea as its theme. To be sure that the audience understands this connection, the lead male character is named Michael Hosea, played by Tom Lewis.
The story is set during the California gold rush of 1849 in the town of Pair-A-Dice. A woman named Angel, played by lovely Abigail Cowen, works as a prostitute in a brothel. She was sold into sexual slavery as a child. Tom Lewis tries to rescue her from her business, but she does not believe that anyone could love her because of her deeds. Although she marries Tom Lewis, she returns to her former life because she thinks she can’t give him the children he wants. There are more complications that strain their having a relationship, but Tom Lewis remains devoted to her regardless of what she has done.
The message of forgiveness is, indeed, inspiring, even if most of us wonder if we could ever live up to Hosea’s example. Regrettably, the general public might not be as attracted to this movie as will be committed believers.
The picture earns a two potato rating for releases of this genre.
