Are you “organizationally challenged” when it comes to your refrigerator? If so, you are not alone. Keeping a refrigerator organized is one of the biggest kitchen challenges that most families face. But . . . do not be discouraged. Maintaining an organized, clean frig is very possible. All you need do is apply a little “refrigerator logic.” Here’s how . . .
* Completely empty your refrigerator.
* Throw out all spoiled food, as well as products that are well past the expiration date printed on them.
*Thoroughly clean the inside and outside of the refrigerator.
*Return items to the refrigerator. As you do this, remember to . . .
*Keep “alike” items together. For example, all bottled condiments should be kept in a group. These items normally store well on the door shelves, as do jellies and jams. This makes them easy to see and easy to retrieve. Plus, they are lighter in weight which makes them easier on the door hinges, unlike milk, juices, and soft drinks.
*Veggies and fruits should have a drawer (or two separate drawers, when possible) dedicated just for them.
*Bags of food, such as cheeses and lunchmeats, can easily be stored in transparent, covered bins or a drawer. For the sake of neatness, keep each product in clear separate bags.
*Use refrigerator organizers for such things as canned drinks in order to utilize vertical space. Vertical space is many times overlooked.
*If you have wire shelves, buy a piece of Plexiglass to eliminate the problem of unsteady bottles from tipping over. Many hardware stores carry Plexiglass and will cut it to size for you.
*If you buy your favorite beverages in large quantities, store all but a few in the pantry, thus saving space in the frig for other items that must be stored immediately in a cool place. Obviously, this applies to any and all items that you purchase in bulk that can be stored and refrigerated at a later time.
*Designate a specific area in the frig for leftovers. Leftovers need to be in a prominent area so that it is easily seen—not hidden. Hidden leftovers get forgotten. Forgotten equals spoilage and spoilage equals a waste of money!
* When a replacement is put in the refrigerator (such as milk), be sure to place it in the back of the already opened item. That way, the older one will get used first.
*Most importantly, be sure that ALL members of the family understand how you have organized the refrigerator so they can help you with the maintenance.
*All done. Now, give yourself a pat on the back for a job well done AND do your happy dance.
As you use your refrigerator on a daily basis, remind yourself that having a clean, organized frig will save you time and money. And better yet, it will plain ole make you smile each time you open the door!
Need help with motivation getting started with this project? Give me a call. You can reach me at 903-339-6101 (home/business) or call/text me at 903-284-0283 (cell). E-mail me at purrsonal.redesigns@live.com. No matter which way you get in touch, I will be here to encourage you.
Lynda (Pike) Litterst, CRS/CSS/Organizer
PURRsonal ReDesigns
Jacksonville, TX 75766
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.