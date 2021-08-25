Spud Nut,
Reminiscence (PG-13, 116 minutes) brings back film noir but sets it in a sci-fi dystopian future. Miami has been flooded by rising sea levels caused by global warming.
Hugh Jackman is a thought detective who uses a memory projecting invention that allows clients to see their past and re-live good times. Rebecca Ferguson is the femme fatale who can steal your heart and rob your soul. Thandiwe Newton is Jackman’s loyal girl Friday who helps solve mysteries when needed.
The story begins simply enough, but appearances are very deceiving. Jackman falls for Ferguson, and then she leads him on a merry chase into a dangerous criminal underground.
The movie warns us about its direction when Jackman is asked to tell a happy story, and he says no story ever has a happy ending. Ever since pictures were made like Out of the Past or The Maltese Falcon, film noir plots get complicated as the lead actor tries to follow the clues to solve a mystery for a client.
Enjoy the slow unfolding script, and count on it leaving you with an ending you will still wonder about when you leave the theater. Film noir fans will give this release a three hard boiled potato rating. All other patrons will rate it lower.
