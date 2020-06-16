Shonda Potter has worked for the Cherokee County Tax office for 25 years.
She has been a state certified tax collector since 2013, and is currently Chief Deputy with state certification.
As taxpayers, Shonda is the only candidate who is trained to hold the position on Day 1. Therefore, why would you vote for anyone else as Cherokee County Assessor/ Collector?
It is my hope and prayer you will vote for Shonda Potter.
Josie D. Schoolcraft
Rusk, TX
