Thank you, Jacksonville, Texas for the respect you showed to the family of my husband, Edwin Northcutt, as his funeral procession traveled Highway 69 through your city on January 31, 2022. To the woman who was in such a hurry to get to her destination that she drove into the procession behind the hearse, I hope someone teaches her some common courtesy and manners before her next encounter with a funeral procession.
Jo Ann Northcutt
Troup, Texas
Commented
