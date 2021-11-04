Spud Nut,
Ron’s Gone Wrong (PG, 107 minutes) addresses, in an animated kids’ comedy, the effect that high technology and artificial intelligence (AI) have on relationships.
A big company has invented a small, white oval mobile companion powered by AI called bubble bot, that is designed to be a best friend to the user and help humans make friends.
A middle school age boy, who has few friends, is left out of activities because everyone else has a bubble bot but him. He is finally given a purloined b-bot that has not yet been downloaded properly. As the boy tries to use the little mobile b-bot, there are many funny mistakes made while he tries to get it to operate correctly. This difficulty explains why many adults readily identify with this cartoon comedy.
The script makes references to the surveillance systems that collect everything known about people. There is also a profit motive implied in some of the decisions the big company has made in producing the bubble bots.
The finale places the boy in distress and dramatizes the attempts to rescue him.
This is a smart, well produced family movie that earns a three potato chip movie entertainment rating.
