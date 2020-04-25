With shelter in place still going strong here in Denton County, outside contact is limited, so we’ve been hunkered down inside, staying as safe as we can, and watching every television show or movie that peaks our interest.
The latest being the Hulu series, “Little Fires Everywhere.”
“Little Fires Everywhere” is based on the novel of the same name, by Celeste Ng, released in 2017 and then made into this eight-part Hulu miniseries starring my favorite actress of all time, Reese Witherspoon, and “Scandal’s” Kerry Washington.
It’s the late 1990’s in Shaker Heights, Ohio. An upscale bedroom community just outside of Cleveland that resembles “Stepford” in every sense of the word.
Elena Richardson (Reese Witherspoon), a part-time journalist and mother of four and a full-time busy body, lives in a massive Tudor mansion with her family in what appears to be the perfect house, on the perfect block, in the perfect town, inhabited by the perfect family.
Mia Warren (Kerry Washington), a part-time artist and mother of one and a full-time drifter, rolls into town for a while and rents a duplex property from the Richardson’s.
Their worlds collide and Mia ends up working for Elena as a house maid, where we see her daughter, Pearl, become best of friends with all of the Richardson children.
All is well and everyone is fine until tensions rise and lives are ruined when Mia begins to help her friend, Bebe Chow (who is an illegal immigrant), take her daughter back from a family in town who’s recently adopted her.
The child’s new mother just so happens to be Elena Richardson’s best friend.
In an effort to avoid giving anything else away, I will tell you, in short, that this series is excellent.
Powerhouse performances are delivered all around, with special mention and acclaim going to Lexi Underwood, who plays Mia’s daughter, Pearl. She is incredible in the series and I see this little girl going places in show business.
Hulu released the episodes on a timeline, much like traditional networks do on cable, but as of today, all eight are available for you to binge if you so choose.
I highly recommend this series, and not because it stars my favorite, Reese Witherspoon, but because it’s the best series I’ve seen this year.
Enjoy.
