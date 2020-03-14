With the current health concerns for places with lots of people and traveling, there's one thing that's still safe – watching movies at home!
For those who are looking for movie suggestions to stream, here are a few I've liked or have found to be popular!
On Netflix
One of the newest additions to Netflix is the latest Mark Wahlberg flick, “Spenser Confidential.”
When two Boston police officers are murdered, ex-cop “Spenser” teams up with his no-nonsense roommate, "Hawk," to take down criminals.
Another popular one is the dark, action, thriller “Freaks.”
A bold girl discovers a bizarre, threatening, and mysterious new world beyond her front door after she escapes her father's protective and paranoid control. It stars Emile Hirsch.
Recent Oscar winner “Marriage Story” is also available.
“Noah Baumbach's” incisive and compassionate look at a marriage breaking up and a family staying together. It stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson.
A new Netflix Original “The Laundromat” also seems to be getting good reviews.
'The Laundromat' follows a group of journalists who uncover the illicit money networks at the heart of the Panama Papers - documents that exposed a huge international system of legal swindling. It stars Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas.
A Netflix movie that I found well done was “I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore.”
When a depressed woman is burgled, she finds a new sense of purpose by tracking down the thieves alongside her obnoxious neighbor. But they soon find themselves dangerously out of their depth against a pack of degenerate criminals.
Lead actress Melanie Lynskey does a phenomenal job in this one. It has some violence, but it's a good one for mature audiences.
On Hulu
Lots of people have been talking about “A Quiet Place.” If you are OK with scary movies, maybe give this one a try.
In a post-apocalyptic world, a family is forced to live in silence while hiding from monsters with ultra-sensitive hearing. It stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.
In a political mood, “Vice” is worth a watch.
The story of Dick Cheney, an unassuming bureaucratic Washington insider, who quietly wielded immense power as Vice President to George W. Bush, reshaping the country and the globe in ways that we still feel today. It stars Christian Bale … yes, that really is him!
One that has done well that I'd love to see is “If Beale Street Could Talk.”
A young woman embraces her pregnancy while she and her family set out to prove her childhood friend and lover innocent of a crime he didn't commit. It stars Kiki Layne, Stephan James and Regina King.
An older one, but still good (and not just because it stars my favorite actor Kyle Chandler) is “Super 8.”
During the summer of 1979, a group of friends witness a train crash and investigate subsequent unexplained events in their small town.
For the kids (and those young at heart), there's “Smallfoot.” I loved this one!
A Yeti is convinced that the elusive creatures known as "humans" really do exist.
It stars (voice actors) Channing Tatum, James Corden and Zendaya. And the soundtrack is wonderful, too!
So, get the popcorn and turn down the lights, it's time to catch up on some movies!
