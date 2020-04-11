How’s everybody doing sheltering in place?
We’re OK here in Denton. It’s tough, but I know we are taking the necessary measures to save lives.
Thankfully, my day job is considered “essential,” so I’m able to work from home, but I find my nights and weekends now filled with more pop culture than ever before, and frankly, I’m OK with that.
I’ve taken in a lot of new television shows and movies, and have really enjoyed how some of the theatrical releases have been available on Amazon Prime.
This past weekend, my fiancé and I rented Universal Picture’s latest hit, “The Invisible Man.”
The $20 price tag is more than I’ve ever paid for a rental before, but considering it's far less than we’d have paid in a theater, I considered it a deal.
The film is a science fiction horror film directed by Leigh Whannell (“Saw”) and follows Cecilia Kass (played excellently by Elisabeth Moss from “The Handmaid’s Tale”) from the beginning of her escape from an abusive relationship, through her ex’s apparent suicide, and up until she senses him still alive and following her as she lives her life.
Obviously, the title gives away that he’s become invisible – so the suspense doesn’t lie in the “What’s happening?” It lies in the “Where is he?” and all I can say is “WOW!”
This film entertains from the opening frame to the credits.
It’s one of those edge of your seat type films, full of twists and turns and jumps and scares and honestly was much better than I expected.
A true horror thriller if ever there was one and unlike anything I’ve seen in years.
I’m the horror fan in my house, and it wasn’t even my idea to watch this one, but I’m sure glad my fiancé queued it up for us.
I know these are uncertain times and a lot of us are really watching our budget, but if you want to spend a little extra to rent a new film, I’d highly suggest this one.
I was pleasantly surprised.
Chance Gibbs is an actor and writer living in the Dallas area. He’s appeared in numerous television shows, films, professional and community theater, and TV commercials, and has been a contributor to news publications since 2007.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.