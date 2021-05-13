Welcome to another beautiful springtime in East Texas. As the weather warms and the trees leaf out, the air itself seems to tell us, “It’s time for planting.” I was planting my first seeds this year, corn and beans, when I stopped to ponder the microcosm contained in each bundle of potential new life. Each seed contains the genetic material to grow a new plant as well as the nutrients to nourish and support the new life.
Ancient cultures in the Middle East, Asia and the Americas gathered seeds as a reliable food source. The Tonkawa people in the central Texas area gathered pecans and acorns. The peoples of pre-California harvested a range of wildflower seeds as a basic staple. The Caddo people whose domain included East Texas planted corn and beans in the very ground that we now plant our home gardens.
The term “seeds” includes: grains, cereals, legumes, nuts and other edible seeds. All of these foods are rich in fiber and protein, unsaturated fats, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and many beneficial bioactive compounds. Studies have shown that seed consumption is strongly correlated with reduced risk of cancer, heart disease and diabetes. They literally are seeds of life!
While grains, cereals and nuts are common to us, many often overlook the health potential of the smaller seeds such as sesame, sunflower and pumpkin seeds. These seeds enhance many dishes with texture, flavor, eye appeal and a generous boost of unique health properties.
There are many delicious foods that provide the valuable health benefits from seeds. Purple hull peas and cornbread, a regional East Texas favorite captures two of the foods in this desirable group. Red beans and rice, a classic legume/grain combo comes to us from South Louisiana. From Mediterranean cuisine, we get humus, a blend of chick peas flavored with olive oil and tahini which is made from sesame seeds. Any salad is enhanced by adding sunflower seeds. From Mexican cuisine, toasted pumpkin seeds or pepitas are a good snack but also add flavor and texture to soups, salsas and cookies. Any seeds are more flavorful when toasted. Just as sauteing onions releases flavor, toasting seeds enhances their aroma and flavor.
Many of us grew up with coleslaw. This month’s recipe, is a twist on the traditional favorite that we all love. Although initially inspired by Cookie and Kate a good online resource for interesting recipes, I simplified their version by using a bag of grated slaw mix rather than shredding the cabbage and carrot manually. I also adjusted the ingredients adding raisins and three different seeds; pumpkin, sunflower and celery seed. Celery seed is often overlooked yet provides a warm astringent flavor that goes well in a cabbage slaw. Sometimes the humblest ingredients make the best recipes. The use of olive oil instead of mayo in the dressing is a lighter touch and improves the health appeal. The lemon vinaigrette incorporates a bit of honey which smooths out the acid from the lemon and mustard. By adding the dressing little at a time to the slaw mix, you have better control over how much to use and you get a more even distribution. You want the slaw to be flavorful but not oily. Leftover vinaigrette keeps well in the fridge and is delicious on any salad. Raisins complete this spring salad by adding just enough sweet to balance the savory flavors.
With the garden planted, let’s go cook! Wonder what seeds of life await me today?
Tim Scallon is a registered dietitian nutritionist with years of experience practicing nutrition therapy in local hospitals and clinics, teaching nutrition and developing healthy recipes. He is a Nacogdoches resident and he helped create the popular TV show Memorial Cooking Innovations celebrating the world of food and health.
