The song “Sentimental Journey” was written and published by Les Brown and Ben Homer during the WWII years. However, due to a musicians’ strike from 1942-44, they were not able to record it. When the strike ended, Les Brown and His Band of Renown recorded it with Doris Day as the vocalist. It was a hit and became Day’s first number one hit in 1945. According to an article I read, “The song describes someone who was about to take a train to a place to which they have a great emotional attachment and their mounting anticipation while wondering why they ever roamed away.” If you are familiar with this song, you are no doubt aware that during the decades, many other vocalists have recorded the song, as well. One of them was Willie Nelson. You might want to check out his YouTube from March 12, 2019. As he sings, you will see the lyrics displayed. Go ahead . . . have some fun . . . sing along with Willie.
So, what does the song “Sentimental Journey” have to do with organizing??? Not much, except while I was gathering my thoughts together for this article, “Sentimental Journey” came to my mind and I started humming it. It reminded me of our annual summer visits to Alabama to visit my daddy’s sister and mother. As a child, I loved hearing my aunt play that tune on the piano. Since the title seemed “purrfect” for this article, I decided to use it. I imagine that we probably all take a sentimental journey now and then—whether physically or mentally. We might even have boxes of things from the past stored away somewhere. If so, maybe we should think seriously about downsizing the items in those boxes.
First, let us face the fact that letting go of things that belonged to or were given to us by people who have passed away or are no longer in our lives for whatever reason may very well be the hardest thing for many of us to do. But, do it, we must.
Hanging on to things from the past are just that—from the past—and may need to go. That said, I am in no way suggesting that everything you have saved back has to be discarded. Of course not. If an item brings back wonderful memories for you, it should be considered a “keeper.” On the other hand, if an item provokes anger, resentment, or represents something negative that happened in the past, it should be one of the first things you get rid of.
As you go through your collection of things from years gone by, strive to keep only a few things that are truly meaningful to you. For example, you could keep and frame a picture of the person and decide on one or two items that favorably remind you of them. Display those items if possible or wear a piece of their jewelry if you have it. Let’s face it, you do not need an entire box of things that never sees the light of day to remember them by.
Just because you have stored away items for years and years does not mean you have to keep them around now. Re-evaluate those items. Perhaps someone in the family or a family friend would be very pleased to receive a memento that belonged to your loved one.
As you are cleaning out, consider offering vintage items to a museum. Museums are great places to honor your loved ones. Items that are rejected by museums can be put on consignment in antique stores or sold via online sites. Just be cautious as to which site you use.
If, after you have struggled with certain items and still are not sure what to do with them, ask a close relative or friend to help you. Simply telling the story and significance about each item will give them and you the opportunity to see how strongly you feel about each thing. Chances are very good that you may not want to keep on keeping some of those items. Now may be the time to throw them away and allow yourself to move on.
This is a hard one, but remember . . . you are not betraying your parents or friends by letting go of things they gave you. Those people will always live in your mind and in your heart. So, keep only those very special, meaningful items that remind you of them.
Unlike the song, “Sentimental Journey,” you can never really go back to the past.
Surrounding yourself with items that were given to you by departed loved ones can never bring them back. In fact, keeping too many things around from the past can actually be unhealthy for you. Take some time during the next few weeks or months and clean out the past so that you can move forward into the future with a fresh outlook on life. You will be better off for doing so.
Downsizing personal memorabilia from family members and friends can be very difficult. If you need help with this process, please contact me. My home phone is: 903-339-6101; cell phone is: 903-284-0283; e-mail is: purrsonal.redesigns@live.com.
Lynda (Pike) Litterst is a professional organizer in Jacksonville. PURRsonal ReDesigns was started out of her love for decorating and organizing. Visit www.PURRsonalReDesigns for a complete overview.
