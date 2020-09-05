September is Suicide Prevention Month and it's important that we are there for each other and take steps to prevent suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's theme for the month is to #KeepGoing, by taking simple actions to safeguard our mental health and save lives.
From learning the warning signs for suicide and what to do if you are worried someone is struggling, to bringing education programs to your community, we can all learn new ways to help each other save lives.
One action I'm taking is to urge my public officials to prioritize suicide prevention and mental health. When someone is in acute crisis, it's hard for them to think clearly, and even reaching out for help can be a struggle. For this reason, it is vital that Congress pass the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act (H.R.4194/S.2661) to make a three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline a reality.
his legislation will provide the funding and resources needed by crisis centers across the country that support those struggling with their mental health and thoughts of suicide.
As a mental health professional, I truly know the value of having someone who can listen to you when you feel like there is no hope. I have been on both sides of the conversation in my professional and personal life and related experiences. No one should have to feel alone in their darkest hour.
As a tribute to my cousin who recently died by suicide this August 2020, I urge you to help support legislation that will increase the ability for people who need support to have access to a listening ear at their time of need regardless of location, time, or language. Suicide is preventable.
In this time of uncertainty, we all need to find new ways to connect and support each other.
Together, we #KeepGoing.
Patsy Agpalza,
Nacogdoches, TX
