Spud Nut,
Shang Chi and The Legend of Ten Rings (PG-13, 133 minutes) is a fabulous Marvel Comics Studio release that will make you forget the Avengers’ productions.
The cast of Asian actors equal the great characters in Crazy Rich Asians. The lead actors are Simu Liu and Awkwafina in this once-upon-a-time tale that features martial artists who have mystical powers.
The hero’s father wore ten mental arm rings that gave him enormous abilities that he often misused. This man met a woman from the secret enchanted city of Ta Lo who could match him in a contest. They marry and have a son and daughter.
When the kids were young their mother was murdered by bad men and the distraught father trained the son to become a fighter who can avenge his mother’s death. In his teenage years the boy comes to America in 1996 to try to escape his past. As an adult, Simu Liu’s best friend is Awkwafina.
When Simu Liu is called back to his original home, his friend goes with him; and then the adventure begins. Before it is over, he goes to his mother’s home village. While there, he has to fight off his father’s forces while combating furious soul eating creatures that have escaped from their imprisonment to attack mankind.
You will especially like the protector dragon who helps fight the hideous monster that is part of the flying soul eaters. After many rousing encounters, the movie concludes with an obvious setup for a sequel.
Everything in this picture is done right, and deserves a four potato entertainment rating.
Tater Tot
