Sing 2 (G, 110 minutes) surpasses anything that the great MGM musical productions ever did. Of course, this movie has the advantage of being animated where whatever can be imagined can be shown on the big screen.
The characters are lovable animals that perform in a local theater group. Their leader takes them to a large city that is the entertainment center of their world, and has them try out for a big time theater production. They are given a chance to perform, providing they can lure a big name performer who stopped singing years ago.
The attempts to design a new stage musical, resolve cast problems, and fulfill a promise that they should not have made is a comical delight. The stage scenes and the actors’ singing and dancing routines are in outer space since the production is a sci-fi story.
This film is a concert picture of popular tunes that adults will love hearing. The kids will learn to fight for their dreams in life.
For good clean fun, this release provides delicious, three potatoes rated amusement.
