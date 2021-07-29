Spud Nut,
Snake Eyes (PG-13, 121 minutes) tells how one of the G. I. Joe characters got his start and his nickname.
The story flashes back to Washington State 20 years ago when a young boy watched his father executed after rolling dice that came up a pair on ones, known as snake eyes. The young man grows up learning fighting skills so he can get revenge against his father’s killer.
The man called Snake Eyes is ably played by Henry Golding. An underground leader promises to find the killer if Golding will work for him. The adventure leads Snake Eyes to become a member of the Japanese Arashikage if he can pass three difficult challenges.
The clan protects a sacred power jewel that a criminal group wants to possess. The challenges and conflicts produce frequent martial arts bouts. There are rapid motorcycle runs and machine-gun battles for G. I. Joe fans.
The action picture earns a two and one-half diced potatoes entertainment ratings.
