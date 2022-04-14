Spud Nut,
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG, 122 minutes) has cashed in on the popular first animated movie with a sequel about the blue hedgehog with powers. The movie is derived from a successful video game.
Once again, Sonic’s nemesis, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, returns to be his rival in finding a powerful green jewel. Cary brings an animated ally named Knuckles that is stronger than Sonic. Fortunately, a two tailed fox named Tail arrives to assist Sonic just when he needs it the most. Tail can cutely fly using its twin tails as rotors.
The story gets more and more involved as the characters get derailed and have major conflicts.
Children ten and under adore this franchise. However, the film should be shorter in length given the attention spans of the young. Likewise, the storyline did not need to be so complicated, and more comedy could have been added. Nevertheless, you can’t argue against a proven formula, which is why a third film will likely be developed for future release.
For family audiences this picture earns a two potato entertainment rating.
Tater Tot
