Spud Nut,
Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13, 148 minutes) is, by far, the best Spider-Man movie ever made. After all, it is a compilation of all the previous movies, including its characters and actors.
In this feature, our teenage hero Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, has his identify as Spider-Man exposed to his detriment. He asks Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, to change time to when no one knew his secret. But Parker disrupts the magic spell that changes times because of exceptions he wants made about a few people who should still know him.
Things go out of control and people from the multiverse begin to reappear. Problems abound in a swirl of events. Parker tries to redeem past villains in order to bring peace to the world order. There is a price for all of this.
The film’s surreal graphics and special effects are spectacular and superb. The record setting attendance for this picture is sensational and indicative of just how good is this production. This is easily the most popular move of 2021, and earns a four hot potato entertainment rating.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.