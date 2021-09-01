I had visions of continuing to grill outside last winter, but once the weather turned cold, my grill sat unused for a few months. In my defense, it snowed relentlessly last February, so I would have had to dig it out to use it anyway. But on the first decently warm day in the spring, my wife beer boiled some brats and while she was away running errands, it was my job to grill them.
It was exciting. My first time back in front of the flames since the previous fall. But I made a pretty silly mistake. Once I had the brats on the grill, I ran back inside to check on something else for dinner. I figured I could multi-task a little. I went back outside a minute or two later, and that was all it had taken for things to go wrong. A bit of a dirty grill and juicy brats dripping down into the flames had turned up the heat significantly. The flare-ups had turned those links black with char in a matter of minutes. No amount of frantic scraping in my kitchen could fix what I'd done.
I've gone to baseball games as a fan and as a writer for a long time, but only this season have I started actually keeping proper score. It's not as hard to learn as it looks like it might be when it's written out, and like a lot of things, there's some room for doing it with your own style. What I've really enjoyed about it is the way keeping score makes you pay closer attention to each at-bat. Yes, it's really easy to track the play-by-play on an app or online, but physically writing down the result of each plate appearance has changed the way I watch a baseball game, and I like it.
It's nice because I can't be trying to do too many other things at the same time. It's easy in a press box to get distracted by a number of things -- mostly Twitter -- but keeping score has me paying better attention to what's happening on the field as it is taking place.
I knew it right away when I tried to rescue my scorched brats this spring; I was trying to do too much at once. I'm not good at multi-tasking (no one is!), and my hopes of juggling multiple things at once to save some time turned into a lot of extra work trying to fix a mistake caused by juggling multiple things at once.
The ubiquitousness of technology in modern life has made it easy to think we should be checking email on our phones while brushing our teeth, for instance, but I think we're better off giving each thing its own allotted time. Not only are we more likely to do what we're doing better, but we're less likely to make a mistake or wind up making ourselves feel overwhelmed or pulled in too many directions. Cal Newport has an approach he calls time block planning that means being deliberate about giving each hour of your workday a designated task. He doesn't suggest that we need to be that regimented when it comes to things like weekend grilling, but I think the carryover of focusing just on what's in front of me is valuable.
A more seasoned cook could do what I was trying to do much more easily, I'm sure, but I can't be alone in not liking feeling frenetic. Trying to grill and get something in the oven inside while grabbing plates from the cabinet just made for a mess. Trying to follow a baseball game while checking social media and looking up a player's stats just makes for me not really absorbing any of the things I'm trying to take in.
The next time I grilled brats a few weeks later I put them on and then just sat down outside. I stayed by the grill and looked at the trees and listened to neighborhood kids playing. It was really nice, and I didn't ruin dinner.
