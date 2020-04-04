The floor was marked off in 6-foot spaces. The cashiers wore face masks. A table was placed between cashiers and their customers to allow for social distancing.
Walking down each aisle, I was careful not to invade anyone's six feet of space. This is how much space officials have told us to leave between people in case someone sneezes or coughs, and to avoid touching anyone.
There were four small packages of toilet paper left on the shelf, and a huge hole where the disinfectant spray would normally be.
I got a couple of other liquid cleaners, and one small package or toilet paper. It's important that we leave necessities for our neighbors, as well.
Like many, I've never experienced something like this before. It's scary, to say the least.
The day before I went into the store, I spent the afternoon crying after hearing about the death of country music star Joe Diffie. I know thousands of others have died since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but this one was like losing someone I knew. We all get that kind of attachment to famous people, I guess. I grew up in the 1990s, so I knew Joe Diffie's music well. This was a true loss to country music fans.
I think the realness of the virus just hit me, and suddenly I realized how vulnerable we all are right now. And I cried.
Then I did the only thing I knew to do … I hit my knees and prayed that God end the COVID-19 pandemic soon. I prayed that those who have lost loved ones are comforted by His love for them. I prayed for forgiveness of my sins, and begged for His mercy.
That's a very personal thing to admit to everyone, but I want you to know that you're not alone. I'm scared too. We're together in this crisis … and although it feels like we're fighting the battle alone because of social distancing, we still have God. He NEVER leaves us.
Talk to Him. Tell Him your concerns. Give your worries to Him, and have faith He will help us through this difficult time.
If you are not spiritual, maybe now is the time to consider it. But that is totally up to you. I'd never push my beliefs on anyone, but I do hope you know He cares for you.
Otherwise, I've tried to do what has been recommended by our governor and our president. My job doesn't allow me to stay home, but we only have six people in our entire building, so we have felt safe. On the weekends, I have stayed home. This is only the third weekend, but it is starting to get difficult.
I'm the baby of my family, and I've grown accustomed to visiting my older relatives in the Lufkin area.
And I know the older generations are the ones to be especially careful of right now … so I called my Dad and said I wouldn't be coming in this past weekend.
He has been watching the news, so he understood why we have to skip visits for now, but it's still hard when you have older relatives. You never know when it will be the last time you see them, so having to go an extended time without your regular visits is emotionally tough.
After the president said we need to stay home through April to ensure everyone's safety, I realized that I also won't get to see my family for my birthday this month. I started to feel depressed once I realized this, but I know I can't go in that direction. I have to stay positive. So, hopefully we can all get back to seeing our friends and relatives in just another month or two.
Use this time to search your heart for what life really means: Be humble. Be grateful for each day we are given. And most of all be courteous to each other. We're all in the same boat.
Be safe and stay well, everyone!
April Barbe has been the managing editor of the
Jacksonville Progress since 2013.
