With the stock market so volatile, this is the time to remember how much risk you’re willing to accept. If you’ve ever invested money in the stock market with an advisor, most likely, you were asked to complete a Risk Tolerance Questionnaire. This is one of many “compliance” forms that’s supposed to measure one’s tolerance for risk. Many of these questionnaires can be vague, bland, and downright confusing. Nailing down what your actual tolerance is for risk – especially during times like these – is important. What you may think is risky, the next person may see as conservative. What it really comes down is clarifying how losing money might affect you emotionally, mentally, and financially. Here’s some quick tips on how to measure your risk tolerance.
First, ask yourself, “What can I afford to lose with this investment or portfolio?” Determine what you can afford to lose without putting your financial life in jeopardy. For example, if a bear market comes along and takes 30% of your money, could you still pay your bills? If not, you shouldn’t be in that kind of portfolio.
Second, use some “what if” scenarios. One of the “what if” questions I use when someone opens an account is, “If we’re sitting here a year from now and your account is down 10%, what would you do?” Your answer helps me determine what kind of portfolio to recommend – or if you should even be investing in the stock market at all. “What if” scenarios can help you visualize how you would feel and how you would react when bad times hit the market (like right now).
Third, what is your risk composure? How you regulate your emotions when the stock market is going through a rough patch is critical. Are you relying on a longer-term strategy or are you allowing your emotions to take over? In my experience, making stock market decisions when your emotions are high never ends well. When you understand your risk composure, you’re more likely not going to deviate from your long-term strategy when times get rough. Clearly, determining someone’s risk composure is the hardest metric to measure. From personal experience, I have often misread the risk composure of several clients when the market got rough. Sometimes, we really don’t know how we would react until we actually get there – and that’s why this particular measurement of risk is the most difficult to quantify.
A reliable risk tolerance tool is only as good as your ability to provide authentic and straightforward answers. A good test for authenticity is to answer the questions on different days, perhaps weeks in between the tests. You may see some “what if” scenarios play out between those tests that might change your composure for risk. If that risk tolerance tool can’t provide consistent responses, perhaps it isn’t time for you to invest. Perhaps you need to assess some other areas in your financial life before you start putting money into stocks or real estate or whatever you’re considering for an investment. The bottom line is a risk tolerance questionnaire is only as good as its input. What’s important is for you to work with your financial advisor to formulate a clear vision using reliable measures so you can make the most appropriate decision about your money -- especially during times like these.
Matt Montgomery has 39 years of experience as a financial advisor. Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC. Advisory services offered through Matt Montgomery, a Registered Investment Advisor not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., 1504 East Rusk, Jacksonville, Texas, 903-586-3494,Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are sold only by prospectus. Please consider the charges, risks, expenses, and investment objectives carefully before investing. A prospectus containing this and other information about the investment company can be obtained from your financial professional. Read it carefully before you invest or send money. * An Index is a portfolio of specific securities (common examples are S&P, DJIA, NASDAQ), the performance of which is used as a benchmark in judging the relative performance of certain asset classes. Indexes are un-managed portfolios and investors cannot invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
