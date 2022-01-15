Dear Editor,
I so appreciate David Litterst’ (JDP 1-11-22) response to the JDP Jan. 4, 2022 front page article titled “FALSE NARRATIVE DEEPENS DIVIDE” written by Christian Wade. Mr. Litterst’ response was both refreshing and articulate, regardless of one’s political affiliation.
In order for our divided country to come together on any of the many issues facing us, we must first stop the hype, much of which has been perpetuated unfortunately by the media and the giant tech platforms, making it difficult, if not impossible to discern fact from fiction.
True negotiation depends on honest discourse and respect. The “in your face” article by Christian Wade brutally demonstrates neither and is a particularly sad commentary on the state of our imperfect union.
Pat Walker Graham
Jacksonville, Texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.