Providing care for an individual living with dementia involves many unique and often challenging elements. As a person who has lost someone to Alzheimer’s I understand how complicated it is to navigate this health care maze. Thankfully, the bipartisan Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer's Act (S.1125/ H.R.2517) would create a path to better dementia care and address shortcomings in the way dementia care is currently delivered. Because comprehensive dementia care has been shown to reduce costs while providing better quality care, this legislation would also call on the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) to test a payment structure for dementia care management.
It is estimated that nearly 13 million Americans will have Alzheimer’s by 2050, so it is critical we find better ways to care for them. By enhancing the coordination of dementia care, we can lessen the burden for individuals and their caregivers while reducing health care costs. More than 95% of individuals with dementia have one or more other chronic conditions, the management of which is complicated by an individual’s cognitive impairment.
Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in asking Representative Lance Gooden to co-sponsor the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer's Act. To learn more about this disease and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alzimpact.org.
Cheryl Hanson
Mesquite, Texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.