Everyone loves charities and we all have a favorite one. Our Hope in Jacksonville is everyone's favorite. Hope is so many things to so many people. You first think of feeding so many in our community with a hot lunch in our kitchen. You can shop for groceries with fresh produce daily. We also provide transportation to those needing to get to doctors' appointments, hospitals, banks, etc. We give assistance with applications for SST/disability aid with emergency prescription needs, job fairs, support groups and referrals to human resources in Cherokee County. We also have a new clinic providing medical and dental needs.
We have an ongoing need for money to support all these wonderful programs. One of our best fundraisers is East Texas Giving Day. It is an 18 hour online giving event designed to empower every person to give back to their community. It provides citizens across a 32 county area an easy platform to support the mission of local nonprofits that serve our communities.
Last year we made 2.7 million with 5,828 donors.
As Hope celebrates our 30th year of service let's all help reduce poverty, decrease unemployment, impact future generations and have medical and educational opportunities. Early giving has already started and will be on Facebook Tuesday 4/26 from 6:00 am until midnight to support my favorite charity.
Jane Livingstone
HOPE Board Member
