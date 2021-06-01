A citizen of Cherokee County wrote to me after reading my letters in the local papers and shared his experience with the Cherokee County Appraisal District (CCAD) and the Appraisal Review Board (ARB). When he decided not to take the "offer" by the CCAD and go before the ARB, an employee of the CCAD said, "so you are going before the firing squad. " I believe there are two groups of taxpayers in Cherokee County, targets and sweethearts. My definition of a sweetheart is someone who receives preferential treatment due to their status in the community. A target is the remaining citizens. Hopefully, there is a third category of citizens who are receiving a fair appraisal.
After my experience last year with the Cherokee County Appraisal District (CCAD), Lee Flowers (Chief Appraiser), the Cherokee County Board ( Jim Tarrant, Chair, Sam Hopkins, Doug Gowin, Jay Jones, Joe Taylor, and Linda Little, County Tax Assessor ), and Appraisal Review Board, aka “firing squad” (William Weidner, Chair, Guy Martin, Dennis Slaton, Kimberly Davis, and Andy Kutach), I decided to become a vocal target.
Senator Nichols has a boathouse and house (total of 2,796 sq. ft) on Lake Jacksonville with the appraised value of $151,890 and two other lake lots at $50,100 and $59,980. The above is just one of Senator Nichols' properties. Do you think the Senator is a sweetheart or a target?
Jim Tarrant has a home (3460 sq. ft) constructed in 2009 within 5 minutes of bustling Bullard. The home also has a pool. The appraised value of his residence is $381,020. You decide sweetheart or target.
Kate Kombos (me) has a home (3740 sq. ft) in Ironton built in 2000. Ironton is eight miles west of Jacksonville and has no community water system. The cost to drill a water well is over $25,000, that is, if you have water on your property. My older neighbors go to the local Dollar store to buy drinkable water. On my street, there are mobile homes that are falling apart. Needless, to say there is no new construction happening anywhere near Tater Hill in Ironton. And, I can't see Lake Jacksonville, nor am I five minutes from Bullard. The assessed value of my property is $415,550. Again, sweetheart or target?
Jacksonville recently requested Lee Flowers, Chief Appraiser, be ousted, a kind word for fire. They didn't go far enough. In my opinion, all the members of the Cherokee County Appraisal Board and Appraisal Review Board should resign. I don't know if their actions are out of ignorance, incompetence, or fraud, but they have only allowed Flowers to create a mockery of the appraisal district. And worst yet, they have actively participated in demeaning and condescending behavior to taxpayers.
A private firm or government agency should review Cherokee County policies and procedures and make recommendations for establishing a credible and professional appraisal office. Also, to audit every taxpayer's account, so there are no sweethearts or targets.
Kate Kombos
Jacksonville, Texas
