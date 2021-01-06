Spud Nut
Each year I look back over the list of movies I have seen to compare how I originally rated them to see how I feel about them now.
I reviewed 24 films this year, which was far fewer than usual. The COVID-19 virus shutdown the theaters for five months and reduced my opportunities to enjoy myself watching picture shows.
Admittedly, I have not seen all of the releases that were shown in the larger cities. Our little town has a three screen theater, and not everything comes here by any means.
Next, I no longer go to see horror movies because I have enough problems without adding to my frights in life. Remember that I am a movie fan, not a movie critic; so I do not judge movies on their artistic merit, but on their entertainment value.
My list of favorites is about the ones that I would enjoy seeing again. I have listed my choices in alphabetical order, but if I picked which ones I liked best, then that includes: The Broken Hearts Gallery, and All My Life. The other movies on the list are memorable too.
This list is only my personal choices. You have the right to like whichever ones appeal to you; that’s what makes going to the movies fun for all.
All My Life
Honest Thief
News of the World
Onward
Ted & Bill Face The Music
The Broken Heart Gallery
The Croods
See you at the theater, movie lovers.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.