The 355 (PG-13, 122 minutes) refers to an unnamed female secret agent that General George Washington used during the American Revolution.
In this movie, five international female intelligence agents end up working together to stop a global threat caused by a computer program device that can hack and destroy any digitally operated program in the world. Airplanes can be stopped from flying, and cities’ infrastructures can be shut down.
The agents include actors Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong’o, and Fan Bingbing. The story moves from Columbia, to the CIA Headquarters at Langley, to Paris, to Berlin, to London, to Bogota, to Morocco and to Shanghai.
These agents are not some glamorous Charlie’s Angels outfit; they are tough, deadly ladies. In espionage stories, there are betrayals that cause the characters not to trust anyone.
Even though the script is formulaic and familiar, the action adventure entertains just the same and earns a solid, two baked potatoes rating.
