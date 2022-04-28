Spud Nut,
The Bad Guys (PG, 100 minutes) is one of those rare animated movies that entertain children and adults equally well.
The plot is a big heist job planned and carried out by five bad guys that might remind you of all the fun watching the Ocean’s Eleven picture.
The bad guys include a wolf, snake, tarantula, shark and piranha. Since nobody likes these kinds of animals, they decided that they must be bad guys. If you are bad, then they decide they might as well live like it, and they do.
In one car chase scene, they re-enact clips from the movie Bullet. By a miscalculation, they get caught making a robbery. Instead of going to prison, they are diverted to a training program designed to turn them into good guys.
The pack of five animals plays along with things to avoid incarceration and to set up a spectacular robbery. The wolf unexpectedly finds out how it feels to do a good deed, and likes the sensation. From that point on the story get more and more interesting as the characters try to stay one step ahead of each other and the authorities. Of course there are some unexpected developments that test everyone.
From start to finish, this is one big joy ride that could be seen over again, and is worth four fully loaded delicious baked potatoes.
Tater Tot
