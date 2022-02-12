I started helping people plan for retirement almost 40 years ago. It certainly was a lot simpler than. Many people had a pension plan of some kind because they had worked at a company for many years. When you combined that with their Social Security and some personal savings they had in high-interest CDs or a stock portfolio, the projected monthly income for 25-30 years of retirement looked promising.
It would be an understatement to say times have changed. Today, only 19% of workers have any kind of pension plan. Of that 19% that do have pension, almost 80% are government workers. We haven’t seen decent CD interest in over 10 years. Social Security is under pressure as 78 million Baby Boomers are starting to pour into their retirement years. So, is retirement harder to plan for than 30 or 40 years ago?
Not necessarily. I’m seeing plenty of people right on track for retirement. Many of my clients have been enjoying retirement for many years. The key? Getting a plan. Not just getting a plan but using today’s tools to make sure you don’t outlive your money.
The biggest risk today isn’t the stock market or who is president or where interest rates are going. No, it’s longevity risk -- how long we’ll live. In 1900, average life expectancy was about 50. In 1933 when Social Security was created, life expectancy for a male was 62 and 65 for a female. Today, it’s 77 for a male and 79 for a female. Today, actuaries calculate there is a 50% chance that a 65-year-old married couple will see at least of them live to age 92. And, with the fastest growing age segment in our country being people living to age 100, there is increasing pressure on the Social Security system. Many retirees who have relied on their stock portfolio, bond holdings, or mutual funds in the last 20 years have been disappointed. Now their biggest fear is longevity risk – are they going to outlive their money?
How do you eliminate longevity risk? One tool is an annuity. An annuity is a contract between you and an insurance company where you give them a lump sum of money and they guarantee you an income for life. Insurance companies provide life insurance to protect families if the breadwinner dies. Now with people living so long, many insurance companies have shifted their focus to the risk of people living too long. Forget all those commercial you see on television or online ripping annuities. They’re not telling the whole truth. Look, annuities are not for everyone. In fact, you may not even one. But many people do. They need them to guard against the risk of living too long.
Not all annuities are alike so you must do your homework. Some are expensive and some are not. How much should you commit to an annuity? There is no set amount that fits everyone. Again, an annuity may not be what you need. But if there is a risk you could outlive your money, some of the annuities available today have done a good job of replacing those pensions we don’t; have anymore. Again, annuity nenefits and expenses vary, so shop around.
Matt Montgomery has 39 years of experience as a financial advisor. Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC. Advisory services offered through Matt Montgomery, a Registered Investment Advisor not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., 1504 East Rusk, Jacksonville, Texas, 903-586-3494,Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are sold only by prospectus. Please consider the charges, risks, expenses, and investment objectives carefully before investing. A prospectus containing this and other information about the investment company can be obtained from your financial professional. Read it carefully before you invest or send money. * An Index is a portfolio of specific securities (common examples are S&P, DJIA, NASDAQ), the performance of which is used as a benchmark in judging the relative performance of certain asset classes. Indexes are un-managed portfolios and investors cannot invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
