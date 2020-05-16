“No. I can survive well enough on my own – if given the proper reading material.” – Sarah J. Maas
I suspect that library patrons of all ages can relate to that quote, because of recent COVID-19 safety restrictions.
The public library provides something different for each person: Books; magazines; Wi-Fi, public computers; access to a copier; tax forms; Storytime for toddlers, at the library and at local daycare facilities; genealogy research; obituary and census records; study space; gathering areas; meeting rooms; voting and voter registration forms; maps; digital books and movies; DVDs and current newspapers. Sometimes, it's just questions that a staff can help you find the answers to.
And there is so much more to add to that list. The good news is we will be opened to the public after being closed for more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In keeping with city guidelines for health precautions, the library will have occupancy restrictions and limited hours.
The library reopens Monday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Before the full shutdown, we provided limited services such as curbside pick-up and helped patrons to access our free digital library and others.
Now we want to let patrons know about the reopening of the library, and we need something from you: We need you to continue to call or email your requests for curbside or desk pickup if that works for you.
If you come inside, practice social distancing as you ask for our help if you need it; that is what we are here for.
There are a lot of comments about “the new normal.” At our library we always help patrons to carry out items if needed, and we have a digital library for their convenience.
We have an online bookbag that you can log into at our online public access catalog, fill it, click “Select All” to save it, then call or email us so we can bag the items for you to pick-up.
The new normal for us is to provide more education about services that patrons can access from home or from their digital devices.
If that is not an option, call us, tell us what you like to read or who some of your favorite authors are, and we can gather as many books as you request for you to try.
If you do not like a certain book, there are always more to choose from at Jacksonville Public Library.
Welcome back to the library!
Curbside service at the Jacksonville Public Library, located at 502 S. Jackson St., began May 12. The library reopens Monday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Due to safety precautions taken by the City of Jacksonville to help curb the spread of COVID-19, there will be limited occupancy and limited hours, along with social distancing measures applied.
Call 903-586-7664 to learn more.
