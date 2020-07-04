Hankering for a quaint, hometown place where you’re considered family? We welcome you to come and visit the Bullard Community Library in Bullard, Texas!
We offer a quaint, hometown atmosphere where everybody knows everybody and everybody is welcome!
The mission of Bullard Community Library is to be a community resource, which provides programs and services to people of all ages, races, cultures, abilities, & capabilities.
We make it fun and inviting for our patrons and non-patrons alike. By putting ourselves in our patron’s shoes, we can determine our collection, programs, and activities that we offer.
The Bullard Community Library is a valuable resource to our community and outlying areas. Even though we are a small facility (3000 sq. ft.), we offer books, audio books, DVDs, eBooks, and office services like notary, fax, and copies. Five public computers and free wifi. A number of homeschool parents use our resources, also.
We have an active Friends of the Library group and volunteer opportunities, too!
Storytime is every Thursday at 10:30 am. During the month of July (or until the State of Texas opens up more capacity), we are doing Facebook Live Storytime every Thursday at 10:30 am on the “Bullard Community Library” Facebook Page. The video is saved for a few days for viewing later.
Individually wrapped crafts that coincide with the story are available at the library and printable coloring pages on our website.
Summer Reading Program is underway in-person and virtual, through July 20. You can pick up information, reading logs, and game sheets at the library or print them off our website under the Summer Reading Program 2020 tab.
Just fill out and return registration papers and you are ready to go! You can count library books, personal books, ebooks and if someone reads to you. We do not require a set number of books to get medals and certificates, just whatever you are comfortable reading.
The program is open to Preschool to Adults. For every ten books read, participants get an age-appropriate prize!
We would love to have you come by sometime and “Sit a spell!” and find a good book to read!
Here’s our information:
Hours: Monday – Thursday 10 a.m to 4 p.m., with regular hours resuming in July
Website: www.bullardlibrary.org
A copy of our brochure is located on the home page of our website.
Facebook: Bullard Community Library
Twitter: BullardCommLibrary
Email: director@bullardlibrary.org
Phone: 903-894-6125
Office Services: Notary, Printing, Fax, Scanning, B/W and Color Copies, we take debit and credit cards with a service fee.
Library Card: Free per year (receive a Bullard water bill) or
$5.00 per year (do not receive a Bullard water bill)
Location: 211 W. Main Street, Bullard, Texas – We are located next to the donut shop and across the street from Edwards Jones and Coffee Round the Corner.
