Spud Nut
The Courier (PG-13, 121 minutes) is a superb, true spy story about avoiding a nuclear war during the cold war with Russia in the early 1960’s.
A high ranking Russian officer, played by Merab Ninidze, sent a message to the American Embassy that he wanted to help prevent an atomic conflict. The CIA contacted the British Intelligence MI-6 for help in smuggling out Russian secrets.
The Brits recruited an ordinary businessman, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, to begin selling his products and services in Moscow. On these trips he smuggled back the information given to him by the Russian contact.
The story focuses upon Cumberbatch’s necessary deception of his wife, and the close relationship he developed with Ninidze. The risks were high and the consequences were dire if caught by the Russian secret police.
All of this occurred before and during the 1962 Russian missile crisis in Cuba.
This movie is a stark reminder of the serious international tensions that use to haunt the world, and a lesson about the undercover activities of that day.
The tense script and excellent acting earn a four hard boiled potato entertainment rating.
Tater Tot
